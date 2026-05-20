2026 RIS 5K Online Auction

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The Simplehuman Pet Food Can has a robust lock-tight handle that keeps food in and pets out. A silicone gasket forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh. The can includes a convenient scoop that attaches magnetically under the lid. The storage container's large capacity (36-44 lb/16-20 kg) is ideal for storing dog or pet food or other bulk items like flour, rice, sugar or charcoal.
Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Birthday Party Package valued at $599 for a fun-filled Code Ninjas birthday celebration. This party experience includes game-building activities, gaming options, pizza, setup and cleanup, and a dedicated party lead, creating an exciting and memorable STEM-themed celebration for children and their guests. Donated by Code Ninjas PV FMV: $599
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100
Starting bid
This team sport specific performance session for up to 18 athletes will focus on developing and expanding young athletes' fundamental movement skills. This will help establish a child's athletic foundation for improved performance, injury prevention, and long-term enjoyment of sports participation. Value $300. Expires 6 months after date of purchase.
Donated by The Sports Complex FMV: $300
Starting bid
Summer Camp Gift Certificate valued at $540 for one full week of summer camp at Jack Kramer Club. This certificate provides children with an exciting opportunity to enjoy sports, recreation, and fun summer activities in a welcoming and active environment at one of the South Bay’s premier family clubs. Donated by The Jack Kramer Club FMV: $540
Starting bid
One-week Summer Camp Certificate valued at $499 for an engaging STEM and coding camp experience. Code Ninjas PV summer camps provide children with hands-on opportunities to learn coding, problem-solving, game design, and technology skills in a fun, interactive, and educational environment. Donated by Code Ninjas PV FMV: $499
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $200 toward Rolling Robots RHE STEM and Robotics Summer Camps. Rolling Robots offers exciting hands-on camps and programs where students can explore robotics, coding, engineering, game design, and technology while building creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork skills in a fun educational environment. Rolling Robots — Proud Home of the VEX Robotics World Champions, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, programmers, and STEM leaders through award-winning robotics and technology education programs! FMV: $200 Donated by Rolling Robots RHE
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100
Starting bid
Whether you want to add to your Ridgecrest spirit gear or you are getting Raider ready for the first time! Bid on this trendy Ridgecrest bag with a unique throw and classic Ridgecrest hoodie!
Donated by RIS PTSA
FMV: $90
Starting bid
$30 Gift Card toward dining at Crème de la Crêpe at Promenade PV. This popular local restaurant offers a delicious selection of sweet and savory crêpes, breakfast favorites, salads, sandwiches, and French-inspired cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect for family and friends. Donated by Crème de la Crêpe FMV: $30
Starting bid
$40 Gift Card toward dining at Good Stuff Restaurant. Known for its fresh and delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, Good Stuff offers a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, and classic American comfort food favorites.
Donated by Good Stuff Restaurant
FMV: $40
Starting bid
$20 Gift Certificate toward dining at Pho Hana Restaurant. Pho Hana offers flavorful Vietnamese cuisine including traditional pho, rice dishes, noodles, and fresh appetizers in a casual and family-friendly dining atmosphere. Donated by Pho Hana FMV: $20
Starting bid
Discover new flavors, learn about wine pairings, and enhance your palate in a fun and interactive extended tasting session for four. Donated by PV Wine Club FMV: $200
Starting bid
Sturdy and stable, Simplehuman X-Frame Hamper is designed with heavy-gauge steel so it won't buckle, even when packed with dirty clothes. And its sustainable, lightweight laundry bags are made out of 100% recycled polyester that is also machine-washable so they can stay as clean as your freshly washed laundry. Donated by Simplehuman FMV: $220
Starting bid
See yourself in the best light with Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Round. Its tru-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you'll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.
Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $200
Starting bid
The Simplehuman Sensor Can combines voice and motion sensor technology with whisper-quiet operation to make everyday waste disposal effortless and clean. Its smart sensor system opens the lid instantly with a wave of your hand or “open can” voice command.
Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Tested for 150,000+ steps, the Simplehuman 55L Step Can is engineered to deliver smooth, reliable performance in busy homes. An integrated liner pocket and liner rim let you grab, change, and secure the bag in seconds—no slipping, bunching, or wasted motion. Designed to work seamlessly—and look right at home in your kitchen.
Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $200
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