Hosted by

Ridgecrest Intermediate School Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

2026 RIS 5K Online Auction

Pick-up location

28915 Northbay Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA

Simplehuman CW1889 Pet Food Can ($150) item
Simplehuman CW1889 Pet Food Can ($150)
$50

Starting bid

The Simplehuman Pet Food Can has a robust lock-tight handle that keeps food in and pets out. A silicone gasket forms an airtight seal so food stays fresh. The can includes a convenient scoop that attaches magnetically under the lid. The storage container's large capacity (36-44 lb/16-20 kg) is ideal for storing dog or pet food or other bulk items like flour, rice, sugar or charcoal.


Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $150

$599 Code Ninjas PV Birthday Party item
$599 Code Ninjas PV Birthday Party
$110

Starting bid

Birthday Party Package valued at $599 for a fun-filled Code Ninjas birthday celebration. This party experience includes game-building activities, gaming options, pizza, setup and cleanup, and a dedicated party lead, creating an exciting and memorable STEM-themed celebration for children and their guests. Donated by Code Ninjas PV FMV: $599

$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate item
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100

$300 60-Minute Team Performance Training Session (up to 18) item
$300 60-Minute Team Performance Training Session (up to 18)
$50

Starting bid

This team sport specific performance session for up to 18 athletes will focus on developing and expanding young athletes' fundamental movement skills. This will help establish a child's athletic foundation for improved performance, injury prevention, and long-term enjoyment of sports participation. Value $300. Expires 6 months after date of purchase.

Donated by The Sports Complex FMV: $300

$540 Jack Kramer Club Summer Camp Gift Certificate item
$540 Jack Kramer Club Summer Camp Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Summer Camp Gift Certificate valued at $540 for one full week of summer camp at Jack Kramer Club. This certificate provides children with an exciting opportunity to enjoy sports, recreation, and fun summer activities in a welcoming and active environment at one of the South Bay’s premier family clubs. Donated by The Jack Kramer Club FMV: $540

$499 Code Ninjas PV Summer Camp item
$499 Code Ninjas PV Summer Camp
$70

Starting bid

One-week Summer Camp Certificate valued at $499 for an engaging STEM and coding camp experience. Code Ninjas PV summer camps provide children with hands-on opportunities to learn coding, problem-solving, game design, and technology skills in a fun, interactive, and educational environment. Donated by Code Ninjas PV FMV: $499

$200 Rolling Robots STEM & Robotics Camps item
$200 Rolling Robots STEM & Robotics Camps
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $200 toward Rolling Robots RHE STEM and Robotics Summer Camps. Rolling Robots offers exciting hands-on camps and programs where students can explore robotics, coding, engineering, game design, and technology while building creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork skills in a fun educational environment. Rolling Robots — Proud Home of the VEX Robotics World Champions, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, programmers, and STEM leaders through award-winning robotics and technology education programs! FMV: $200 Donated by Rolling Robots RHE

$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate item
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100

$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate item
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100

$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate item
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100

$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate item
$100 PV Music House Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $100 toward private lessons, group classes, or summer camps. Palos Verdes Music House offers engaging music education programs for all ages and skill levels, helping students build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love for music through personalized instruction and performance opportunities. Donated by PV Music House FMV: $100

RIS Spirit Gear item
RIS Spirit Gear
$25

Starting bid

Whether you want to add to your Ridgecrest spirit gear or you are getting Raider ready for the first time! Bid on this trendy Ridgecrest bag with a unique throw and classic Ridgecrest hoodie!


Donated by RIS PTSA

FMV: $90

$30 Crème de la Crêpe Gift Card item
$30 Crème de la Crêpe Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card toward dining at Crème de la Crêpe at Promenade PV. This popular local restaurant offers a delicious selection of sweet and savory crêpes, breakfast favorites, salads, sandwiches, and French-inspired cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere perfect for family and friends. Donated by Crème de la Crêpe FMV: $30

$40 Good Stuff Restaurant Gift Card item
$40 Good Stuff Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$40 Gift Card toward dining at Good Stuff Restaurant. Known for its fresh and delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, Good Stuff offers a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere featuring burgers, salads, sandwiches, and classic American comfort food favorites.


Donated by Good Stuff Restaurant
FMV: $40

$20 Pho Hana Gift Card item
$20 Pho Hana Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate toward dining at Pho Hana Restaurant. Pho Hana offers flavorful Vietnamese cuisine including traditional pho, rice dishes, noodles, and fresh appetizers in a casual and family-friendly dining atmosphere. Donated by Pho Hana FMV: $20

$200 Extended Wine Tasting for Four item
$200 Extended Wine Tasting for Four
$75

Starting bid

Discover new flavors, learn about wine pairings, and enhance your palate in a fun and interactive extended tasting session for four. Donated by PV Wine Club FMV: $200

Simplehuman Double Laundry Hamper in Black ($220) item
Simplehuman Double Laundry Hamper in Black ($220)
$100

Starting bid

Sturdy and stable, Simplehuman X-Frame Hamper is designed with heavy-gauge steel so it won't buckle, even when packed with dirty clothes. And its sustainable, lightweight laundry bags are made out of 100% recycled polyester that is also machine-washable so they can stay as clean as your freshly washed laundry. Donated by Simplehuman FMV: $220

Simplehuman ST3052 Sensor mirror ($200) item
Simplehuman ST3052 Sensor mirror ($200)
$100

Starting bid

See yourself in the best light with Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Round. Its tru-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you'll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.

Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $200

Simplehuman ST2047 58L Rectangular Sensor Can ($300) item
Simplehuman ST2047 58L Rectangular Sensor Can ($300)
$70

Starting bid

The Simplehuman Sensor Can combines voice and motion sensor technology with whisper-quiet operation to make everyday waste disposal effortless and clean. Its smart sensor system opens the lid instantly with a wave of your hand or “open can” voice command.


Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $300

Simplehuman CW2023 55L Rectangular Step Can ($200) item
Simplehuman CW2023 55L Rectangular Step Can ($200)
$100

Starting bid

Tested for 150,000+ steps, the Simplehuman 55L Step Can is engineered to deliver smooth, reliable performance in busy homes. An integrated liner pocket and liner rim let you grab, change, and secure the bag in seconds—no slipping, bunching, or wasted motion. Designed to work seamlessly—and look right at home in your kitchen.


Donated by Simplehuman
FMV: $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!