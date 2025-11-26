Children's Protection Center

Children's Protection Center

2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Team Registration

Lake Willastein

Maumelle, AR

Corporate Team Registration
$1,250

2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups

Nonprofit Team Registration
$1,000

2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration.
Each team receives:
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups

Sponsor Team Registration - Complimentary
Free

2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Complimentary Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
● Additional sponsor benefits at designated level

Individual Paddler
$50

2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration.
Must be 16 years or older!
***Please put NA under any team questions when filling out your registration.
Each paddler receives:
● Shared 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Festival drinking cup

Athlete's Village Tent & Tables
$500

Tent Only Package Includes:
● One (1) 20x20-ft. tent
● Two (2) tables

Team Food & Beverage
$500

Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)

Generator
$200

Generator Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) 2,000-watt inverter generator with gas

Pole Mount Fan
$50

Pole Mount Fan Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) pole mount fan (needs generator to function)

String Globe Lights
$40

String Globe Lights Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) set of string globe lights (illuminates a 20x20-ft tent; needs generator to function)

Tables Only
$40

● Two (2) tables

