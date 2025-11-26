2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Team Registration

Hosted by
2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Corporate Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Nonprofit Team Registration.
Each team receives:
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Complimentary Team Registration Each team receives:
● Company name on the official event t-shirt
● 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Complimentary "Meet & Greet" Captains' Lunch
● 25 festival drinking cups
● Additional sponsor benefits at designated level
2026 River Cities Dragon Boat Festival Individual Paddler Registration.
Must be 16 years or older!
***Please put NA under any team questions when filling out your registration.
Each paddler receives:
● Shared 20x20 space for team to set up tailgate space
● One (1) hour practice on the water with professional guidance/coaching
● Continued guidance and support from the Team Support Committee
● Festival drinking cup
Tent Only Package Includes:
● One (1) 20x20-ft. tent
● Two (2) tables
Continental breakfast, juices, sodas, and catered lunch for 40 people (all provided on Saturday)
Generator Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) 2,000-watt inverter generator with gas
Pole Mount Fan Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) pole mount fan (needs generator to function)
String Globe Lights Add-on Package Includes:
● One (1) set of string globe lights (illuminates a 20x20-ft tent; needs generator to function)
● Two (2) tables
