2026 River City Ball - La Dolce Vita - Ticket

Hosted by
About this event
Single Ticket includes dinner, appetizers, drinks, & dancing!
**ALL GUESTS IN ATTENDANCE MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. ID'S WILL BE CHECKED UPON ENTRY**
• One reserved table for ten at the Ball
• Name recognition at table
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
**ALL GUESTS IN ATTENDANCE MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. ID'S WILL BE CHECKED UPON ENTRY**
**NOT A TICKET FOR ADMISSION**
One golden ticket winner will be selected at the Ball and that person gets to select any live or silent auction item in exchange for their ticket. The odds of being selected depends on number of tickets sold.
This year the proceeds from the Golden Ticket sales will go to Smith County's Dolly Parton Imagination Library
The funds raised will be used to purchase books for Smith County children from birth to age five. Each enrolled child receives a high-quality, age-appropriate book mailed directly to their home every month until they enter kindergarten.This ensures that Every child builds a personal home library before starting school. Families are encouraged to read together daily, strengthening early literacy skills and Smith County children enter kindergarten better prepared to succeed academically and socially.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!