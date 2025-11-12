2026 River City Ball Sponsorships

Hosted by
• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball in premier location.
• Company Name listed prominently on all event promotional material.
• Opportunity for company representative to welcome guests to the Ball.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Prominent signage with Company logo at event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as presenting sponsor in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
• Six reserved seats at the Ball
• Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Prominent signage with Company logo within restroom facility.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Restroom sponsor in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
• Six reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
• Opportunity to present scholarships to recipients.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• One reserved table for 10 at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner.
• Recognition inside printed event program, Chamber Newsletter, and during live event.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Six reserved seats at the Ball.
• Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event
• Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by silent auction area.
• Choice of auctioneer for event.
• Company logo on auction bid cards.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by valet.
• Opportunity to leave company promotional items in guest vehicles.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by safe ride home station.
• Opportunity to present company promotional items to guest at departure.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
• Opportunity to choose and name the signature drink.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
• Opportunity to choose or provide no mess beer options.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
• Two reserved seats at the Ball.
• Prominent signage with company logo at the event near themed activities.
• Opportunity to assist in choosing theme activities.
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• One reserved table for ten at the Ball
• Business name recognition at table
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
No one under 21 will be permitted to enter.
• Prominent signage near late snack delivery
• Recognition inside printed event program.
• Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
• Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
$
