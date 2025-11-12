River City Ball

Hosted by

River City Ball

About this event

2026 River City Ball Sponsorships

11 Catesa Farms Ln

Riddleton, TN 37151, USA

Presenting Sponsor - item
Presenting Sponsor -
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One reserved table for 10 at the Ball in premier location.
Company Name listed prominently on all event promotional material.
Opportunity for company representative to welcome guests to the Ball.
Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
Prominent signage with Company logo at event.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Recognition as presenting sponsor in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.
Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.

Red Carpet Sponsor - item
Red Carpet Sponsor -
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six reserved seats at the Ball
Company logo in backdrop for Ball arrival photos.
Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Amenities Sponsor - Savannah Kirby and Samantha Lish item
Amenities Sponsor - Savannah Kirby and Samantha Lish
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
Prominent signage with Company logo within restroom facility.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Recognition as Restroom sponsor in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media

Scholarship Sponsor - Carthage Family Chiropractor item
Scholarship Sponsor - Carthage Family Chiropractor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Six reserved seats at the Ball in premier location.
Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event.
Opportunity to present scholarships to recipients.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Host Sponsor - Catesa Farms item
Host Sponsor - Catesa Farms
$1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One reserved table for 10 at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner.
Recognition inside printed event program, Chamber Newsletter, and during live event.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

River City Sponsor - Highpoint Health Riverview item
River City Sponsor - Highpoint Health Riverview
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six reserved seats at the Ball.
Recognition in Chamber Newsletter and during live event

Prominent signage with company logo at event and photo banner.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Recognition as Red Carpet Sponsor mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Entertainment Sponsor - item
Entertainment Sponsor -
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media

Auction Sponsor - Josh Kirby item
Auction Sponsor - Josh Kirby
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by silent auction area.
Choice of auctioneer for event.
Company logo on auction bid cards.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Dance Floor Sponsor - item
Dance Floor Sponsor -
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by dance floor.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media

Valet Sponsor - Underwood Hometown Realty item
Valet Sponsor - Underwood Hometown Realty
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by valet.
Opportunity to leave company promotional items in guest vehicles.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Safe Ride Home Sponsor - Jason Lawson item
Safe Ride Home Sponsor - Jason Lawson
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by safe ride home station.
Opportunity to present company promotional items to guest at departure.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Cocktail Sponsor - Success Mortgage item
Cocktail Sponsor - Success Mortgage
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
Opportunity to choose and name the signature drink.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Beer Sponsor - item
Beer Sponsor -
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo by the bar.
Opportunity to choose or provide no mess beer options.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Captured Moments Sponsor - Birthright Title, LLC item
Captured Moments Sponsor - Birthright Title, LLC
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Videographer Sponsor - item
Videographer Sponsor -
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo at the event.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Theme Sponsor - item
Theme Sponsor -
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two reserved seats at the Ball.
Prominent signage with company logo at the event near themed activities.
Opportunity to assist in choosing theme activities.
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.

River City Ball Table Sponsor item
River City Ball Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One reserved table for ten at the Ball
Business name recognition at table
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

No one under 21 will be permitted to enter.

Late Night Snack Sponsor - Wilson County Bank item
Late Night Snack Sponsor - Wilson County Bank
$500

Prominent signage near late snack delivery
Recognition inside printed event program.
Sponsorship mentioned in social media and website promotion.
Recognition in post-event Thank You advertisement in local media.

Add a donation for River City Ball

