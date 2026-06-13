2026 Riverwood Men's Club Charity Golf Tournament Online Auction

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Starting bid
Value - $400
Enjoy a 3-day/2-night retreat at the Guy Harvey Resort in St. Augustine, where ocean-inspired luxury meets the charm of America's oldest city. Wake up to ocean breezes and laid-back coastal elegance at St. Augustine Beach — the perfect Florida getaway.
Starting bid
Value - $600
Raise a glass with a private wine class for 20, hosted by the experts at Total Wine.
Sip, swirl, and savor your way through a guided tasting — the perfect outing for a group of friends, a team celebration, or your favorite wine lovers.
Starting bid
Value - $250
Escape for a complimentary one-night stay at the charming Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast in New Smyrna Beach.
Unwind in historic elegance and wake to genuine Southern hospitality — a cozy, romantic retreat made for slowing down.
Starting bid
Value - $200
Catch all the action from four center-ice seats at a Jacksonville Icemen hockey game! Feel the energy of the crowd and the thrill of fast-paced hockey from some of the best seats in the house — a night out the whole family will love.
Starting bid
Value - $200
Bring the soundtrack to your next round with two Bluetooth speakers from Vivid Golf. Crisp sound and rugged, course-ready design make these the perfect companion for the fairway, the backyard, or anywhere your game takes you.
Starting bid
Value - $160
Dive into an underwater adventure with four general admission tickets to the Florida Aquarium.
Explore mesmerizing exhibits teeming with sea life and hands-on fun — a fin-tastic day out for the whole family.
Starting bid
Value - $150
Savor a night out with a $150 gift card to the Chophouse at Nocatee. From sizzling steaks to a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it's the perfect setting for a memorable dinner with someone special.
Starting bid
Value - $140
Get up close with Florida's wildest residents with four tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Come face to face with alligators, crocodiles, and exotic birds — an adventure-packed day for explorers of all ages.
Starting bid
Value - $80
Set sail into history with four tickets to the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum. Discover real pirate artifacts, buried treasure, and swashbuckling tales — an adventure the whole crew will love.
Starting bid
Value - $72
Climb to new heights with four tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum.
Take in breathtaking views from the top, explore centuries of maritime history, and make memories at one of the city's most iconic landmarks.
Starting bid
Value - $50
Enjoy a midday escape with lunch for two at the historic Casa Monica Resort & Spa. Dine in timeless elegance in the heart of St. Augustine — a delicious way to treat yourself and a guest.
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