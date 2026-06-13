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HUGS St. Johns

About this event

2026 Riverwood Men's Club Charity Golf Tournament Online Auction

Guy Harvery Resort item
Guy Harvery Resort item
Guy Harvery Resort item
Guy Harvery Resort
$100

Starting bid

Value - $400


Enjoy a 3-day/2-night retreat at the Guy Harvey Resort in St. Augustine, where ocean-inspired luxury meets the charm of America's oldest city. Wake up to ocean breezes and laid-back coastal elegance at St. Augustine Beach — the perfect Florida getaway.

Total Wine class for 20 people item
Total Wine class for 20 people item
Total Wine class for 20 people item
Total Wine class for 20 people
$100

Starting bid

Value - $600


Raise a glass with a private wine class for 20, hosted by the experts at Total Wine.


Sip, swirl, and savor your way through a guided tasting — the perfect outing for a group of friends, a team celebration, or your favorite wine lovers.

1 Night Stay at Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast item
1 Night Stay at Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast item
1 Night Stay at Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast item
1 Night Stay at Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast
$50

Starting bid

Value - $250


Escape for a complimentary one-night stay at the charming Victoria 1883 Bed & Breakfast in New Smyrna Beach.


Unwind in historic elegance and wake to genuine Southern hospitality — a cozy, romantic retreat made for slowing down.

4 Center Ice Tickets for the Jacksonville Icemen item
4 Center Ice Tickets for the Jacksonville Icemen item
4 Center Ice Tickets for the Jacksonville Icemen item
4 Center Ice Tickets for the Jacksonville Icemen
$50

Starting bid

Value - $200


Catch all the action from four center-ice seats at a Jacksonville Icemen hockey game! Feel the energy of the crowd and the thrill of fast-paced hockey from some of the best seats in the house — a night out the whole family will love.

2 Vivid Golf Bluetooth Speakers item
2 Vivid Golf Bluetooth Speakers item
2 Vivid Golf Bluetooth Speakers
$50

Starting bid

Value - $200


Bring the soundtrack to your next round with two Bluetooth speakers from Vivid Golf. Crisp sound and rugged, course-ready design make these the perfect companion for the fairway, the backyard, or anywhere your game takes you.

4 Tickets to the Florida Aquarium - Tampa item
4 Tickets to the Florida Aquarium - Tampa item
4 Tickets to the Florida Aquarium - Tampa item
4 Tickets to the Florida Aquarium - Tampa
$25

Starting bid

Value - $160


Dive into an underwater adventure with four general admission tickets to the Florida Aquarium.


Explore mesmerizing exhibits teeming with sea life and hands-on fun — a fin-tastic day out for the whole family.

$150 gift card to Chophouse at Nocatee item
$150 gift card to Chophouse at Nocatee item
$150 gift card to Chophouse at Nocatee
$25

Starting bid

Value - $150


Savor a night out with a $150 gift card to the Chophouse at Nocatee. From sizzling steaks to a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it's the perfect setting for a memorable dinner with someone special.

4 General Admission Tickets to the Alligator Farm item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Alligator Farm item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Alligator Farm item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Alligator Farm
$25

Starting bid

Value - $140


Get up close with Florida's wildest residents with four tickets to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Come face to face with alligators, crocodiles, and exotic birds — an adventure-packed day for explorers of all ages.

4 General Admission Tickets to the Pirate & Treasure Museum item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Pirate & Treasure Museum item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Pirate & Treasure Museum item
4 General Admission Tickets to the Pirate & Treasure Museum
$20

Starting bid

Value - $80


Set sail into history with four tickets to the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum. Discover real pirate artifacts, buried treasure, and swashbuckling tales — an adventure the whole crew will love.

4 Tickets - St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum item
4 Tickets - St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum item
4 Tickets - St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum item
4 Tickets - St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum
$25

Starting bid

Value - $72


Climb to new heights with four tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum.


Take in breathtaking views from the top, explore centuries of maritime history, and make memories at one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Lunch for two at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa item
Lunch for two at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa item
Lunch for two at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa item
Lunch for two at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa
$20

Starting bid

Value - $50


Enjoy a midday escape with lunch for two at the historic Casa Monica Resort & Spa. Dine in timeless elegance in the heart of St. Augustine — a delicious way to treat yourself and a guest.

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