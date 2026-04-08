2026 RL STEM Auction

This fantastic play table offers really good playability with the ability to have a railroad track on it, and coming with 3 locomotives, it's a deal you cannot resist. This is the best for any little conductor or driver out there. This also comes with a Matchbox car and a Matchbox fire truck that shows true creativity and the ability to have maximum fun. This is about the best sand and water table on the market for your kid. At 46 and 1/2 in Long 17 and 1/2 in wide, and 24 and 1/4 in tall, this sand and water table is not just good for storage, it is also good for play.