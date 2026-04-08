2026 RL STEM Auction

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This is a black and white cow chair
Starting bid
Two very decrepit and mistreated chairs were remodeled into a beautiful modern bench. Each moment with the two chairs was very transformational. A lot of love was given to the chairs to make something beautiful that will soon find a new and more loving home than their previous years. The bench is 44 inches long, 25 inches wide, and 33 inches tall. A perfect size to fit into a perfect home.
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We worked really hard, so we would really appreciate it if you would buy our project. We painted this table with black legs and green everywhere else, then we put Green Bay Packer pictures on the top. The project is 21in tall, 22in by 29in wide.
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This decorative stool is designed to look like a white and brown cow. It is 24 inches tall. The seat is 12 inches across. If you want a comfy and designer place to sit, you should buy this stool.
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This chair was turned from an old crusty chair, to a new and fun one! It is a kiwi inspired chair with multiple shades of green for the fruit part and a beautiful brown for the skin. I used eggshell paint and semi gloss paint. Everything is painted from head to toe. The seat is 17” wide and from the floor to the seat is 18” tall. The chair overall is 34 ½ “ tall.
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Come and buy this pet bed! It comes with a free pillow, toy basket, and toy. It is 23 ¾ inches in length, 23 ¼ inches in height, and 15.95 inches in width. It took 2 weeks to complete the project. The color is a gray-blue with a satin finish.
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Are you ever bored but don't want to dig through your game closet? This 2-in-1 game table could help with that! You can also store card games in the basket under the top table if you want to. The overall table size is 26 inches long (front to back), 17.5inches wide (side to side), and 24 inches tall.
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ARE YOU looking for an end table? ARE YOU looking for a dog bed? Well, that's why we brought you the End table/Dog bed! A two-in-one special! Works well in small apartments, or if you want a cozy yet stylish hut for your pup. This end table’s measurements are 23 ½ inches wide and 20 ⅛ inches tall. Yet another deal! This end table/dog bed comes with picture frames so your pet can always see you, and a bed. It's all set up for you!
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Hello parents, do you want your kid to have fun at playtime? Worry no more! We have made the perfect tool bench, just the right size with working play tools, so if you want the perfect tool bench for your kid, bid now. Approximately 27 in wide x 17 in deep x 48 in tall.
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This fantastic play table offers really good playability with the ability to have a railroad track on it, and coming with 3 locomotives, it's a deal you cannot resist. This is the best for any little conductor or driver out there. This also comes with a Matchbox car and a Matchbox fire truck that shows true creativity and the ability to have maximum fun. This is about the best sand and water table on the market for your kid. At 46 and 1/2 in Long 17 and 1/2 in wide, and 24 and 1/4 in tall, this sand and water table is not just good for storage, it is also good for play.
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We spent 12 days working on a table and stool that can be used for decoration or for your kids to use. The set comes with a 12-inch-tall and 11-inch-wide stool that's painted light gray and with peach paint drizzled on it. The set also comes with a 17½ tall table that is 21½ wide and painted a bright peach. This miniature stool is great for many things, including decoration and for your kids to use. No before picture, sorry.
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Start your mornings right with this adorable two-chair, drop side, breakfast table. Perfect for cozy breakfasts, homework, or coffee chats, its compact design fits beautifully in small kitchens while adding a cute touch to your space. Pull up a chair and make every morning a little sweeter.
Table diameter: 40 inches
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Our project is a dresser that had white paint, but my partner and I scraped off all the paint on the top and revealed light brown stain. We painted the sides and front a grayish blue and then we polished the top. Our project is 29½ in tall, the width of the sides are 18in and the top width is 20in.
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My partner and I have spent approximately 30 hours redoing this dresser. It had a light finish on it before. Now we painted the real wood dresser blue and gray to match the silver handles on the drawers. This project is 50 in long by 32 in tall by 18 in wide. We would really appreciate it if you bought our project that we have spent this time on. You can use this project to store clothes and other things to your liking.
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Buy our like-new lawn chairs! A nice taupe coat of paint, and rocking capabilities. It also comes with a chaise chair!
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Are you eating on the floor? Fear no more! We made a beautiful circular dining table with drop edges to easily fit through your door. With a naturally stained top and a white pedestal it will fit perfectly in your house. It is made with high quality stain and paint that will not wear off. It is 42 in x 42in and 31in tall.
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Colors; Satin mossy green for main color and Lavender for the shelf
We made to help you to pot your flowers and veggies for the garden without breaking your back.
Measurements
Length= 38 3/4
Width = 20 3/4
Height= 29 1/2
Starting bid
I fixed up this nice bird bath when it was very rusty. I wire brushed it down and repainted it white. I put 4 hours into this project. It is 14.5in tall by 10in wide. No before picture, sorry.
Starting bid
This is hot pink bookcase with a black and white marbled back bookshelf would look great almost anywhere! It is 41 inches long and 25 inches tall. It can hold anything that you need.
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