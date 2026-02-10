Round Lake Charter School

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Round Lake Charter School

About this event

2026 RLC Mother Son - 80's Skate Party

424 N Palmetto St

Leesburg, FL 34748, USA

General admission - Mother: 1st Skate Then Food
$15

Includes two slices of pizza, two bottles of water, cookie and skating

General Admission - Son: 1st Skate Then Food
$15

Includes two slices of pizza, two bottles of water, cookie, $10 arcade gift card, and skating

General admission - Mother: 1st Food Then Skate
$15

Includes two slices of pizza, two bottles of water, cookie and skating

General admission - Son: 1st Food Then Skate
$15

Includes two slices of pizza, two bottles of water, cookie and skating

Cheese Pizza
Free

Check this box if you want cheese pizza

Pepperoni Pizza
Free

Check this box if you want pepperoni pizza

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