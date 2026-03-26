Locust Grove Elementary Pto

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Locust Grove Elementary Pto

About this shop

2026 ROARING COLOR RUN STORE

Cotton T-shirt item
Cotton T-shirt
$7
LGE friend-1 mile
$10
LGE Friend-5k
$15
Tech T-Shirt item
Tech T-Shirt
$9
Silicone Band item
Silicone Band
$2

Add a Color Run Silicone Bracelet to show your support for our school and remember race day long after the color fades.

Bandana item
Bandana
$3

Designed to help protect your mouth and nose from airborne color powder, this bandana is a must-have for a more comfortable run.

Drawstring Tote Bag item
Drawstring Tote Bag
$5

A durable, easy-to-carry tote — perfect for your water, snacks, and all your Color Run keepsakes!

Personal Bag of Color item
Personal Bag of Color
$3

A personal splash of color to throw around in addition to all the color fun during the race!

Color Run Logo and LGE Face Tatoos item
Color Run Logo and LGE Face Tatoos
$1

Temporary, colorful, and ready for race day! Show your spirit with both the Color Run and LGE logos on your cheeks or arms.

Headband item
Headband
$12

Keep your ears warm without overheating! This vibrant headband features our logo and is perfect for running, walking, or cheering.

Logo Sunglasses item
Logo Sunglasses
$3

Durable, bright, and fun — these sunglasses protect your eyes while letting you enjoy every colorful moment of the run.

Last Year's Color Run Shirt item
Last Year's Color Run Shirt
$1
LGE Blanket item
LGE Blanket item
LGE Blanket
$15
Socks item
Socks item
Socks item
Socks
$8
Water Bottle-No Straw item
Water Bottle-No Straw
$12
Tumbler item
Tumbler
$13
Water Bottle-With Straw item
Water Bottle-With Straw
$13
Water Bottle-Non Insulated item
Water Bottle-Non Insulated
$4
Croc Charms item
Croc Charms
$3
KeyChain item
KeyChain
$3
Color Changing Cup item
Color Changing Cup
$1
Mini Basketball Hoop item
Mini Basketball Hoop
$3
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