Charity Of The Eye Care Network

Hosted by

Charity Of The Eye Care Network

About this event

2026 Rock4Sight Charity Concert

Ole Red 8417 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

General Admission
$20

Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. Includes entrance to Ole Red and to enjoy the Rock4Sight performance from the 1st floor only. There is a cash bar.

VIP Upgrade from GA
$55

Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. If you already have a general admission ticket purchased for $20 you can up grade to VIP by paying an additional $55. VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor. Includes beer, wine, and appetizers.

VIP Admission
$75

Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor. Includes beer, wine, and appetizers.


Sponsor Guest VIP Admission
$5,000

NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL SALE - VIP tickets are included in for corporate sponsors. Sponsor's invited quest VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor, beer, wine, and appetizers.

Add a donation for Charity Of The Eye Care Network

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