2026 Rock4Sight Charity Concert

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Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. Includes entrance to Ole Red and to enjoy the Rock4Sight performance from the 1st floor only. There is a cash bar.
Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. If you already have a general admission ticket purchased for $20 you can up grade to VIP by paying an additional $55. VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor. Includes beer, wine, and appetizers.
Only sold if space allows - check capacity at door before purchasing. VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor. Includes beer, wine, and appetizers.
NOT FOR INDIVIDUAL SALE - VIP tickets are included in for corporate sponsors. Sponsor's invited quest VIP tickets include access to the 1st and 2nd floor, beer, wine, and appetizers.
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