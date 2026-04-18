2026 Rockin' 4 Heroes Concert - Featuring Lexington Lab Band!

About this event
While the concert is free to attend, your tax-deductible contribution helps offset event expenses and allows us to continue supporting our Heroes. $40.00 per person donation is appreciated.
100% of all donations goes directly to support our heros!
Limited to the first 50 people:
o Early Access 2:30 PM (Special entry gate)
o Meet & Greet with band members 3:00 – 3:30 pm
o VIP Seating (chairs included)
o Private access to VIP Beer & Wine Garden
o Receive a FREE LLB/R4H custom designed T-shirt
o Special LLB Experience Lanyard provided
A unique QR Code will be generated at checkout and is required for access.
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