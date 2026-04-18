Rockin' 4 Heroes

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Rockin' 4 Heroes

About this event

2026 Rockin' 4 Heroes Concert - Featuring Lexington Lab Band!

23 W Calle Concordia

Oro Valley, AZ 85704, USA

FREE Admission
Free

While the concert is free to attend, your tax-deductible contribution helps offset event expenses and allows us to continue supporting our Heroes. $40.00 per person donation is appreciated.
100% of all donations goes directly to support our heros!

The Lexington Lab Band Experience
$85

Limited to the first 50 people:
o Early Access 2:30 PM (Special entry gate)

Meet & Greet with band members 3:00 – 3:30 pm

o VIP Seating (chairs included)

o Private access to VIP Beer & Wine Garden

o Receive a FREE LLB/R4H custom designed T-shirt 

o Special LLB Experience Lanyard provided 


A unique QR Code will be generated at checkout and is required for access.

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