Gilroy Rodeo Association

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Gilroy Rodeo Association

2026 Rodeo Sponsorship

Bucking Chute
$7,500

2026 Bucking Chute Sponsorship limited to 6 sponsors

Platinum
$6,000

2026 Platinum Sponsorship - Please note that VIP seating limited. Please reach out to our Sponsors team at [email protected] with questions.

After Party Live Music & Stage Sponsor
$5,000

2026 After Party Live Music & Stage Sponsorship

Contestant Hat
$4,500

2026 Contestant Hat Sponsorship

Gold
$4,000

2026 Gold Sponsorship

Saddle
$3,500

2026 Saddle Sponsor limited to 3 sponsors

Silver
$2,000

2026 Silver Sponsorship

Added Money
$1,000

2026 Added Money Sponsorship

Buckle Sponsorship
$350

2026 Buckle Sponsorship

Custom
$50

Add a custom amount in multiples of $50

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