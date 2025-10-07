2026 ROK Booster Trivia Night

300 O'Fallon Plaza

O'Fallon, MO 63366

Early bird rate: Table (8 people)
$280
Available until Jan 5

8 people per table - open bar included no outside alcohol permitted. Bring your own food.

Table (8 people)
$320

8 people per table - open bar included no outside alcohol permitted. Bring your own food.

Round Sponsors
$100

Company logo on round slides and table answer sheets as well as announced throughout the round

Table Sponsor
$50

Company logo on game table signs and option to donate "giveaways" from company to be put on tables for participants.

Add a donation for ROK

$

