McDonogh 35 Alumni Association

Hosted by

McDonogh 35 Alumni Association

About this event

2026 Roneagle of the Year/Maroon & Gold Scholarship Brunch

4000 Roneagle Wy

New Orleans, LA 70122, USA

General Admission
$135
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Host Committee (2 tickets included)
$350

Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website.

Maroon Sponsor (3 tickets)
$500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website. Promotional material and banner displayed at the brunch. Representative allowed to speak during the brunch.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website. Promotional material and banner displayed at the brunch. Representative allowed to speak during the brunch.

Add a donation for McDonogh 35 Alumni Association

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