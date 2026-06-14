2026 Roneagle of the Year/Maroon & Gold Scholarship Brunch

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Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website. Promotional material and banner displayed at the brunch. Representative allowed to speak during the brunch.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and name printed in the program, newsletter and website. Promotional material and banner displayed at the brunch. Representative allowed to speak during the brunch.
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