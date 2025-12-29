2026 Rooted Revival Festival

Up to eight guests, one Vehicle





Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together for an unforgettable revival atmosphere.

Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating on the grounds.

Enjoy a variety of food trucks and vendors on site.

Prayer Teams available all day!

Important Information:

March 28, 2026 / 11am-8pm

Gates open at 10am

No Outside Food or Drinks allowed

No Re-Entry once you leave the festival

Tickets are non-refundable

Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.





Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.