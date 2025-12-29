Abel Makers Inc

2026 Rooted Revival Festival

12315 Suave Ln

Hudson, FL 34669, USA

Carpool Ticket
$40

Up to eight guests, one Vehicle


Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together for an unforgettable revival atmosphere.

  • Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating on the grounds.
  • Enjoy a variety of food trucks and vendors on site.
  • Prayer Teams available all day!

Important Information:

  • March 28, 2026 / 11am-8pm
  • Gates open at 10am
  • No Outside Food or Drinks allowed
  • No Re-Entry once you leave the festival
  • Tickets are non-refundable

Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.


Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

General Admission 12year+
$20

Kids General Admission
Free

12 years of age and younger


