2026 Rooted Revival Festival

Hosted by
About this event
Up to eight guests, one Vehicle
Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together for an unforgettable revival atmosphere.
Important Information:
Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.
Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.
Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together for an unforgettable revival atmosphere.
Important Information:
Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.
Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.
12 years of age and younger
Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together for an unforgettable revival atmosphere.
Important Information:
Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.
Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!