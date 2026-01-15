2026 Rooted Revival Festival Sponsors

Abel Makers Inc

12315 Suave Ln

Hudson, FL 34669, USA

Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together fo an unforgettable revival atmosphere.

  • Save $10 -- PRE-Sale general admission $30
  • Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating on the grounds.
  • Enjoy a variety of food trucks and vendors on site.
  • Prayer Teams available all day!

Important Information:

  • March 28, 2026 / 11am-8pm
  • Gates open at 10am
  • No Outside Food or Drinks allowed
  • No Re-Entry once you leave the festival
  • Pre-Sale ends February 28
  • Tickets are non-refundable
  • Don't forget your parking pass!

Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.


Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Reserve your discounted parking spot in advance for just $10 (day-of parking is $15).


Arrive stress-free and head straight to the front gate for ticket scanning upon entry. Plenty of space for all worshippers—prepay now to lock in the savings and ensure smooth access to this powerful day of revival.

  • Parking Pre-sale ends March 27
  • No Cash taken at the gate, all parking passes need to be purchased online.
  • Festival and Parking tickets have no re-entry.
  • Tickets and Parking passes are non-refundable.

Pre-pay before arriving to keep the line and wait times down.

