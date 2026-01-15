2026 Rooted Revival Festival Sponsors

Hosted by
Join us for the Rooted Revival Festival, a powerful day of worship, community and faith! Experience an inspiring lineup of Christian artists and worship groups, along with vendors and food trucks, all coming together fo an unforgettable revival atmosphere.
Important Information:
Come get rooted, refreshed, and revived - we can't wait to worship with you.
Your purchase directly supports inclusive programs for individuals with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.
Reserve your discounted parking spot in advance for just $10 (day-of parking is $15).
Arrive stress-free and head straight to the front gate for ticket scanning upon entry. Plenty of space for all worshippers—prepay now to lock in the savings and ensure smooth access to this powerful day of revival.
Pre-pay before arriving to keep the line and wait times down.
