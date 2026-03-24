2026 Rooted Youth Retreat

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About this event
Regular registration cost per individual. Don't forget to select your t-shirt size below.
Youth Small t-shirt (one per camper)
Youth Medium t-shirt (one per camper)
Youth Large t-shirt (one per camper)
Youth Extra Large t-shirt (one per camper)
Adult Small t-shirt (one per camper)
Adult Medium t-shirt (one per camper)
Adult Large t-shirt (one per camper)
Adult X-Large t-shirt (one per camper)
Adult XX-Large t-shirt (one per camper)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!