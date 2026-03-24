Trinity Grace Church

Hosted by

Trinity Grace Church

About this event

2026 Rooted Youth Retreat

333 Cedine Camp Rd

Spring City, TN 37381, USA

Regular Individual
$95

Regular registration cost per individual. Don't forget to select your t-shirt size below.

Youth Small Camp T-shirt
Free

Youth Small t-shirt (one per camper)

Youth Medium Camp T-shirt
Free

Youth Medium t-shirt (one per camper)

Youth Large Camp T-shirt
Free

Youth Large t-shirt (one per camper)

Youth X-Large Camp T-shirt
Free

Youth Extra Large t-shirt (one per camper)

Adult Small Camp T-shirt
Free

Adult Small t-shirt (one per camper)


Adult Medium Camp T-shirt
Free

Adult Medium t-shirt (one per camper)

Adult Large Camp T-shirt
Free

Adult Large t-shirt (one per camper)

Adult X-Large Camp T-shirt
Free

Adult X-Large t-shirt (one per camper)

Adult XX-Large Camp T-shirt
Free

Adult XX-Large t-shirt (one per camper)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!