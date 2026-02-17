The Rotary Club of Orlando Inc

Hosted by

The Rotary Club of Orlando Inc
Sales closed

2026 Rotary Club of Orlando Golf Tournament

3201 Woodgate Blvd

Orlando, FL 32822, USA

Add a donation for The Rotary Club of Orlando Inc

$

Single Player
$175

Includes Lunch

Foursome
$650

Includes Lunch for 4

Mulligan
$5
Mulligan x5
$20
50/50 Raffle Ticket
$20
50/50 Raffle Ticket x3
$50
50/50 Raffle Ticket x10
$100
Title Sponsor
$15,000

GOLFERS INCLUDED: 12


Sponsor logo on shirts, goodie bags, and all prominent signage.


Recognition as Title Sponsor for 1 year, includes:

  • Signage at registration, logo on event registration page
  • Prominent mentions in selected press releases and promotional material
  • Option to reserve Title Sponsorship for next year.
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

GOLFERS INCLUDED: 8


Sponsor logo on golf balls and two Hole Sign Sponsorships.


Recognition as Presenting Sponsor for 1 year, includes:

  • Sponsor logo on event registration page
  • Prominent mentions in press releases
Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor the $5,000 putting contest (insurance included). Signage at the contest hole.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin contest (Range Finder prize included). Signage at the contest hole.

Long Drive Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor the Long Drive contest. Signage at the contest hole.

Small Business Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a hole with your business signage PLUS ability to set up a table on the tee box and meet golfers face‑to‑face.

Master’s Hole In One Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor hole‑in‑one contest for a Masters trip (insurance included). Signage at the Master’s Hole.

Pebble Beach Hole In One Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor hole‑in‑one contest for a Pebble Beach trip (insurance included). Signage at the Pebble Beach Hole.

Golf Tee Sponsor
$1,250

Sponsor logo printed on tee packs for all golfers. Signage at registration

Hole Sign Sponsor
$250

Sponsor logo & contact info on a sign displayed at one hole on the course.

Live Scoring Digital Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsor logo displayed in digital live scoring for one hole.

Swag Bag Shirt Sponsor
$7,500

GOLFERS INCLUDED: 4

Sponsor logo on official tournament shirts - Sport-Tek shirt with Rotary Gear on sleeve and sponsor logo prominently displayed on the chest.


Swag Bag Trunk Organizer Sponsor
$5,500

GOLFERS INCLUDED: 2

Sponsor logo on trunk organizers for all golfers.

Swag Bag Water Bottle Sponsor
$5,000

GOLFERS INCLUDED: 4

Sponsor logo on insulated water bottles for all golfers.

Swag Bag Hat Sponsor
$4,500

Sponsor logo on tournament hats for all golfers.

Swag Bag Golf Towel Sponsor
$4,000

Sponsor logo on golf towels for all golfers.

Swag Bag Divot Tool Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor logo on divot tool/ball marker for all golfers.

Swag Bag Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor logo on a sleeve of golf balls for all golfers. One Hole Sign Sponsorship.

Swag Bag PopSocket Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor logo on PopSockets for all golfers.

Swag Bag Koozie Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor logo on Koozies for all golfers.

Swag Bag Tote Bag Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor logo on tote bags for all golfers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!