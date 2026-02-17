2026 Rotary Club of Orlando Golf Tournament

Hosted by
$
Includes Lunch
Includes Lunch for 4
GOLFERS INCLUDED: 12
Sponsor logo on shirts, goodie bags, and all prominent signage.
Recognition as Title Sponsor for 1 year, includes:
GOLFERS INCLUDED: 8
Sponsor logo on golf balls and two Hole Sign Sponsorships.
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor for 1 year, includes:
Sponsor the $5,000 putting contest (insurance included). Signage at the contest hole.
Sponsor the Closest to the Pin contest (Range Finder prize included). Signage at the contest hole.
Sponsor the Long Drive contest. Signage at the contest hole.
Sponsor a hole with your business signage PLUS ability to set up a table on the tee box and meet golfers face‑to‑face.
Sponsor hole‑in‑one contest for a Masters trip (insurance included). Signage at the Master’s Hole.
Sponsor hole‑in‑one contest for a Pebble Beach trip (insurance included). Signage at the Pebble Beach Hole.
Sponsor logo printed on tee packs for all golfers. Signage at registration
Sponsor logo & contact info on a sign displayed at one hole on the course.
Sponsor logo displayed in digital live scoring for one hole.
GOLFERS INCLUDED: 4
Sponsor logo on official tournament shirts - Sport-Tek shirt with Rotary Gear on sleeve and sponsor logo prominently displayed on the chest.
GOLFERS INCLUDED: 2
Sponsor logo on trunk organizers for all golfers.
GOLFERS INCLUDED: 4
Sponsor logo on insulated water bottles for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on tournament hats for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on golf towels for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on divot tool/ball marker for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on a sleeve of golf balls for all golfers. One Hole Sign Sponsorship.
Sponsor logo on PopSockets for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on Koozies for all golfers.
Sponsor logo on tote bags for all golfers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!