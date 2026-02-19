Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Foundation

About this event

2026 Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Charity Golf Tournament

Copper Cove Golf Club

360 Chestnut Creek Dr, Hardy, VA 24101, USA

Food Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

Advertise your business and set up a booth in the dining area.

Registration fees for 4 golfers.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:
Event Banner Recognition,
Booth Location Available Day of Event,
Registration fees for 2 Golfers,
Special Recognition on Day of Event

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
Event Banner Recognition,
Registration Fee for 1 golfer,
Special Recognition on Day of Event, Banner/table on one of the themed holes

Silver Level Sponsor
$500

Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name at one of the themed holes.
Special Recognition on Day of Event

Hole Sponsor
$250

Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name at Tee Box

Friends of Rotary Sponsor
$150

Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name lined up on hole number 1.

Golfer
$125

Each Golfer Receives:
Range balls, lunch, goodie bag, cart and round of golf.

Add a donation for Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Foundation

$

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