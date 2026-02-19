2026 Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Charity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Advertise your business and set up a booth in the dining area.
Registration fees for 4 golfers.
Includes:
Event Banner Recognition,
Booth Location Available Day of Event,
Registration fees for 2 Golfers,
Special Recognition on Day of Event
Includes:
Event Banner Recognition,
Registration Fee for 1 golfer,
Special Recognition on Day of Event, Banner/table on one of the themed holes
Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name at one of the themed holes.
Special Recognition on Day of Event
Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name at Tee Box
Includes:
Sign with Sponsor Name lined up on hole number 1.
Each Golfer Receives:
Range balls, lunch, goodie bag, cart and round of golf.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!