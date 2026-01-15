Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Fountain Hills AZ

Hosted by

About this event

2026 Rotary Golf Tournament Golf Registration

11700 E Vía Linda

Scottsdale, AZ 85259, USA

Golf Registration (Single Player)
$250

Registration for 1 Player & Includes:

  1. Green Fees
  2. Cart Fees
  3. Lunch
Golf Registration (Double Player)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for 1 Player & Includes:

  1. Green Fees
  2. Cart Fees
  3. Lunch
Golf Registration (Triple Player)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Registration for 1 Player & Includes:

  1. Green Fees
  2. Cart Fees
  3. Lunch
Golf Registration (Full Foursome)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration for 1 Player & Includes:

  1. Green Fees
  2. Cart Fees
  3. Lunch
Lunch Only Option
$60

Are you just wanting to join us for lunch, and not play golf? This option is for you.

Skill Contest Super Pass
$50

Best Value! Each Purchase (per player) includes all 3 contests, a savings of $50.00 over purchasing individually.

  1. Par 3's (Four Holes)
  2. Putting Challenge
  3. Straightest Drive
Wheel of Fortune Tickets
$10

Try your luck at the Jeffrey Poynter Memorial "Pot of Gold" Wheel of Fortune Raffle!

Purchased tickets may be picked up in person on the day of the tournament.

Cash Payouts:

1ea $1,000

1ea $500

1ea $250

7ea $100

Individual Skills Contest Purchase - Par 3's
$60
Individual Skills Contest Purchase - Putting Challenge
$20
Individual Skills Contest Purchase - Straightest Drive
$20
Add a donation for Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Fountain Hills AZ

$

