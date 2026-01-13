2026 Rotary Golf Tournament Golf Sponsorship Portal

Hosted by
Lead the Charge for Good
As an Event Sponsor, your organization stands at the heart of the tournament—driving generosity, visibility, and impact.
Includes:
● Premier recognition as a Major Sponsor on all event and promotional materials
● Company banner prominently displayed at registration
● Verbal recognition and spotlight at the awards banquet
● Recognition in post-event marketing and Rotary communications
Where Fellowship Meets Gratitude
This sponsorship supports the evening celebration—where stories are shared, winners are crowned, and gratitude flows.
Includes:
● Company banner displayed in the dining area
● Special recognition at the awards banquet
● Banner placement at registration
● Recognition in all pre- and post-event promotions
Keep the Tournament Rolling
Your brand travels the course all day long, connecting directly with every golfer.
Includes:
● Company branding on all golf carts
● Recognition at the awards banquet
● Post-event marketing recognition
Fuel the Fun & Fellowship
Support the moments that bring smiles, connection, and energy throughout the day.
Includes:
● Company banner displayed during sponsored activity
● Recognition during the golf banquet
● Post-event marketing recognition
Create a Moment on the Course
Turn a hole into a memorable moment of fun, luck, and generosity.
Includes:
● Premium sponsorship banner displayed on the course
Be Part of the Good
A great way to show support and be visible on the course.
Includes:
● Sponsorship sign displayed on course
