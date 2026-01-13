Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Fountain Hills AZ

Hosted by

Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Fountain Hills AZ

About this event

2026 Rotary Golf Tournament Golf Sponsorship Portal

11700 E Vía Linda

Scottsdale, AZ 85259, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Lead the Charge for Good


As an Event Sponsor, your organization stands at the heart of the tournament—driving generosity, visibility, and impact.

Includes:


● Premier recognition as a Major Sponsor on all event and promotional materials

● Company banner prominently displayed at registration

● Verbal recognition and spotlight at the awards banquet

● Recognition in post-event marketing and Rotary communications

Lunch Sponsor & Program Sponsor
$3,000

Where Fellowship Meets Gratitude


This sponsorship supports the evening celebration—where stories are shared, winners are crowned, and gratitude flows.


Includes:

● Company banner displayed in the dining area

● Special recognition at the awards banquet

● Banner placement at registration

● Recognition in all pre- and post-event promotions

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Keep the Tournament Rolling


Your brand travels the course all day long, connecting directly with every golfer.


Includes:

● Company branding on all golf carts

● Recognition at the awards banquet

● Post-event marketing recognition

Drink Sponsor
$1,000

Fuel the Fun & Fellowship


Support the moments that bring smiles, connection, and energy throughout the day.


Includes:

● Company banner displayed during sponsored activity

● Recognition during the golf banquet

● Post-event marketing recognition

Premium Hole Sponsor
$500

Create a Moment on the Course


Turn a hole into a memorable moment of fun, luck, and generosity.


Includes:

● Premium sponsorship banner displayed on the course

Basic Hole Sponsor
$250

Be Part of the Good


A great way to show support and be visible on the course.

Includes:


● Sponsorship sign displayed on course

