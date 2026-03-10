2026 Rotary Golf Tournament Silent Auction (back up copy)

Come out a play a round of golf at a course with some of the best views (on the course and in the lounge) in Fountain Hills! Courtesy of Desert Canyon Golf Course.





Established in 1971 as Fountain Hills Golf Club, the original golf course in Fountain Hills was renamed in 1998. Desert Canyon GC remains one of Arizona’s top golfing facilities. Our elevated tee boxes and greens bring a unique challenge and highlight some of the best views in the valley! Spectacular mountain views surround the golf course, and the 550 ft world-famous fountain goes at the top of every hour and can be seen from almost every hole. This is an Arizona golf experience you do not want to miss!