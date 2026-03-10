2026 Rotary Golf Tournament Silent Auction (back up copy)

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Starting bid
Collection of specially curated cigars from the Hills Smoke Shop. Courtesy of The Hills Smoke Shop in Fountain Hills.
Your one stop shop for all your smoking needs. We specialize in carrying all smoke like products from cigarettes, high end cigars, CBD, vapes, E-cigarettes and plenty more!
Starting bid
90 minutes of indoor range time for up to four people. Courtesy of Scorpios Omega Tactical Fountain Hills.
We are Scorpios Omega Tactical, located in Fountain Hills, Arizona. It is our mission to provide responsible gun owners with dedicated customer service, high-quality firearms, and all the gear that goes with it. Our nation has a rich history in our right to bear arms. Starting with hunting to provide for our families and ending with armed to protect them. We cater to all firearms enthusiasts and proudly support responsible gun ownership and education.
Starting bid
2 Club Reserve Tickets at one (1) 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field. Courtesy of AZ Diamondbacks Baseball Team.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are an American professional baseball team based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks compete in Major League Baseball as a member club of the National League West Division. The franchise was established on March 9, 1995 and began play in 1998 as an expansion team
Starting bid
Gift Certificate TBA. Courtesy of Grapeables Wine Bar and Lounge.
Grapeables is a family owned and operated wine store and bar located fountain side in beautiful Fountain Hills. We carry unique and hard to find wines. We also have an excellent wine club, perfect for learning about new wines and meeting other people who enjoy wine and music. Whether you're looking for a date night, a fun evening with friends or a place to find a friend, Grapeables has what you need. We also do private events on Sundays and Mondays.
Starting bid
Meticulously curated women's clothing by Chill Boutique. Courtesy of Chill Boutique Consignment.
Nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, Chill Boutique offers a wide ranges of styles and sizes of consignment clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and more! Located just a short distance from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, Chill Boutique offers a unique shopping experience where you can uncover one-of-a-kind pieces, all while contributing to sustainable fashion.
Starting bid
Meticulously curated women's clothing by Chill Boutique.
Courtesy of Chill Boutique Consignment.
Nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, Chill Boutique offers a wide ranges of styles and sizes of consignment clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and more! Located just a short
distance from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, Chill Boutique offers a unique shopping experience where you can uncover one-of-a-kind pieces, all while contributing to sustainable fashion.
Starting bid
Meticulously curated women's clothing by Chill Boutique.
Courtesy of Chill Boutique Consignment.
Nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, Chill Boutique offers a wide ranges of styles and sizes of consignment clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and more! Located just a short distance from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, Chill Boutique offers a unique shopping experience where you can uncover one-of-a-kind pieces, all while contributing to sustainable fashion.
Starting bid
Meticulously curated women's clothing by Chill Boutique.
Courtesy of Chill Boutique Consignment.
Nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, Chill Boutique offers a wide ranges of styles and sizes of consignment clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and more! Located just a short
distance from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, Chill Boutique offers a unique shopping experience where you can uncover one-of-a-kind pieces, all while contributing to sustainable fashion.
Starting bid
Meticulously curated women's clothing by Chill Boutique.
Courtesy of Chill Boutique Consignment.
Nestled in the heart of Fountain Hills, Chill Boutique offers a wide ranges of styles and sizes of consignment clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and more! Located just a short
distance from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix, Chill Boutique offers a unique shopping experience where you can uncover one-of-a-kind pieces, all while contributing to sustainable fashion.
Starting bid
Incredible gift basket of Rexy pet treats and other speciality pet treats. Your furry friend will get to wear a visor while walking around Fountain Hills. Courtesy of Rexy Pet Treats.
Launched in March 2024, Rexy is an online pet store specializing in raw, freeze-dried treats made with single or limited ingredients. Catered to both dogs and cats, Rexy's treats prioritize simplicity and healthy nutrition, offering pet owners a guilt-free way to indulge their furry companions....It's Rexy Good!
Starting bid
Don't feel like going out to see a movie, well you don't have to. Look at this home movie night gift basket, complete with popcorn popper! Courtesy of Susan Dempster, Coldwell Banker Fountain Hills.
Will help you understand the differences in real estate procedures from state to state. 150 independent sales associates - most have experience moving from other parts of the country, so they better understand your concerns. The Fountain Hills office will make moving an exciting adventure for you - avoiding as much stress as possible. Customer Service is the focus in Fountain Hills, and the Concierge Service will save you time and aggravation. Living, playing and working in Scottsdale – the Fountain Hills sales associates can answer any of your questions and show you why it is so great here in Arizona!
Starting bid
Get ready for Spring, fire up the grill and cook some of the best meats and seafood in town. Courtesy of The Meat Box.
We are dedicated to bring the best eating experience to your table. Fresh beef grain and grass fed, fresh natural pork and poultry, seafood, bison, lamb and elk. Never frozen beef pork and chicken, certified natural grain and grass beef, also we bring a Angus Beef Program.
Starting bid
You will be the hit of summer parties with this cooler. Courtesy of Crescent Crown Distributors.
Crescent Crown sells and delivers more than 40 million cases annually throughout its distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. Crescent Crown Distributing is one of the largest distributors in the United States.
Starting bid
Did someone say pizza? Enjoy a wonderful dinner in their new location. Courtesy of Gerry and Barb Friedel.
Casual stop for brick-oven pies featuring a full bar, patio & views of a well-known fountain.
Starting bid
Upgrade your current membership at the FH Chamber of Commerce with this membership upgrade certificate. Allows you to upgrade to the next level. Courtesy of Betsy LaVoie at Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce.
"COMMUNITY MINDED, MEMBER DRIVEN." The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has been the driving voice for business since 1974 in Fountain Hills. Our #1 goal is the success of your business! We accomplish our goal every day by paying attention to local, regional, state and national legislation that directly impacts your bottom line. The Chamber’s marketing programs will help you reach new customers, more frequently. Educational seminars are focused on tangible skills you can immediately implement in your business.
Starting bid
Want to explore Fountain Hills on bicycle? Want to mountain bike in McDowell Mountain Park? Now is your chance. Bike rental and gift basket. Courtesy of MMC Fountain Hills.
At MMC, we are lovers of all things bike. Our lives have been changed and improved by riding bikes, by the challenges it presents and by the people we’ve met along the way.
Starting bid
Want to explore Fountain Hills on bicycle? Want to mountain bike in McDowell Mountain Park? Now is your chance. Bike rental and gift basket. Courtesy of MMC Fountain Hills.
At MMC, we are lovers of all things bike. Our lives have been changed and improved by riding bikes, by the challenges it presents and by the people we’ve met along the way."
Starting bid
Looking for a great meal, nice bar with many beers on tap, live music and friendly people? Look no further. Saddle Bronc is waiting for you! Courtesy of Saddle Bronc.
Western-themed sports bar & grill offering an array of local craft beers on tap & hearty pub fare.
Starting bid
Want to add a little sparkle to your car? Don't feel like getting the hose and buckets out? Bid on this gift certificate and let Phantom Detailing take care of your car. Courtesy of Phantom Detailing.
Step into a world of car care excellence. We're here to make your vehicle shine like new! Discover the superior care that defines us - a professional car detailer based in Fountain Hills, Arizona. From lavish makeovers to humble touch-ups, we cater to all budgets, ensuring your car shines brighter than ever! Experience the difference with Phantom Detailing - where your car is treated with care and expertise, tailored to suit your needs and your budget.
Starting bid
Come out a play a round of golf at a course with some of the best views (on the course and in the lounge) in Fountain Hills! Courtesy of Desert Canyon Golf Course.
Established in 1971 as Fountain Hills Golf Club, the original golf course in Fountain Hills was renamed in 1998. Desert Canyon GC remains one of Arizona’s top golfing facilities. Our elevated tee boxes and greens bring a unique challenge and highlight some of the best views in the valley! Spectacular mountain views surround the golf course, and the 550 ft world-famous fountain goes at the top of every hour and can be seen from almost every hole. This is an Arizona golf experience you do not want to miss!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!