2026 Rotary Healthcheck

335 Oxford St

Dover, OH 44622, USA

Complete Blood Profile
$55

COMPREHENSIVE METABOLIC PANEL (CMP)

This test evaluates liver and kidney function, blood electrolytes and blood sugar.


LIPID PANEL

Measures HDL, LDL, triglyceride, and

total cholesterol levels


COMPLETE BLOOD COUNT (CBC)

Tests for anemia, infection, immunity or

bleeding disorders.


TSH (Thyroid-stimulating hormone) TEST

TSH is a measure of thyroid function for

control of metabolism and organ function.

Hemoglobin A1C
$15

PSA
$15

Vitamin D, 25-hydroxy
$25

Vitamin B12 + Folate
$25

Thyroid Panel
$25

Thyroid PanelT3, uptake, T4, Free T4)

ColoFIT
$25

ColoFIT (colon cancer screening)

