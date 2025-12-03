2026 Rotary Healthcheck

Hosted by
COMPREHENSIVE METABOLIC PANEL (CMP)
This test evaluates liver and kidney function, blood electrolytes and blood sugar.
LIPID PANEL
Measures HDL, LDL, triglyceride, and
total cholesterol levels
COMPLETE BLOOD COUNT (CBC)
Tests for anemia, infection, immunity or
bleeding disorders.
TSH (Thyroid-stimulating hormone) TEST
TSH is a measure of thyroid function for
control of metabolism and organ function.
Hemoglobin A1C
Prostate Specific Antigen
Vitamin D, 25-hydroxy
Vitamin B12 + Folate
Thyroid PanelT3, uptake, T4, Free T4)
ColoFIT (colon cancer screening)
