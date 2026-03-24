2026 Round Elementary School PTO's Silent Auction

Principal for the day! Spend the day with Mrs. Hottum welcoming students and buses in the morning, making morning announcements, visit classrooms and the lunchroom. Have lunch with Mrs Hottum too! This is a unique experience that your 4th grader will never forget!
Principal for the day! Spend the day with Mrs. Hottum welcoming students and buses in the morning, making morning announcements, visit classrooms and the lunchroom. Have lunch with Mrs Hottum too! This is a unique experience that your 4th grader will never forget!
Ride to School in a Police Car! (with $10 Dunkin Donuts gc)
$45
Starting bid
Ride to School in a Police Car! Officer Clayton from Livingston County Sheriffs Dept. will pick up you, your parent and 2 friends in the morning and drive you to school.
Get a tour of the Police Car, hit the Dunkin Donuts drive through for donuts, and be greeted by your teacher and classmates upon arrival at Round Elementary! This is an experience your child will never forget!
(Parent must contact teacher to arrange arrival & class greeting)
Ride to School in a Police Car! Officer Clayton from Livingston County Sheriffs Dept. will pick up you, your parent and 2 friends in the morning and drive you to school.
Get a tour of the Police Car, hit the Dunkin Donuts drive through for donuts, and be greeted by your teacher and classmates upon arrival at Round Elementary! This is an experience your child will never forget!
(Parent must contact teacher to arrange arrival & class greeting)
Ride to School in a Fire Truck!
$45
Starting bid
Ride to School in a Fire Truck! Hartland Area Fire Department will pick up you, your parent and a friend in the morning and drive you to school. Get a tour of the firetruck, a tour of the fire station, and be greeted by your teacher and classmates upon arrival at Round Elementary! This is an experience your child will never forget!
(Parent must contact teacher to arrange arrival & class greeting)
Ride to School in a Fire Truck! Hartland Area Fire Department will pick up you, your parent and a friend in the morning and drive you to school. Get a tour of the firetruck, a tour of the fire station, and be greeted by your teacher and classmates upon arrival at Round Elementary! This is an experience your child will never forget!
(Parent must contact teacher to arrange arrival & class greeting)
VIP Parking Space #1
$35
Starting bid
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #1 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #1 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
VIP Parking Space #2
$35
Starting bid
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #2 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #2 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
VIP Parking Space #3
$35
Starting bid
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #3 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup!
Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #3 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.
Waldenwoods Resort 1 year Social Membership
$250
Starting bid
$1700 Value - Waldenwoods Resort 1 year social membership. Waldenwoods is a resort located in Hartland, MI. Social membership includes use of the pool, jacuzzi, sauna, 150 acre spring fed lake, Tennis, Basketball & Pickleball courts, kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, fishing, dine at the BellRinger bar & grill, lakeside hiking, biking trails, and more!
Certificate must be activated within 30 days of reception.
This certificate is not valid for previous winners, previous members or current members of Waldenwoods Resort
$1700 Value - Waldenwoods Resort 1 year social membership. Waldenwoods is a resort located in Hartland, MI. Social membership includes use of the pool, jacuzzi, sauna, 150 acre spring fed lake, Tennis, Basketball & Pickleball courts, kayaks, paddle boards, canoes, fishing, dine at the BellRinger bar & grill, lakeside hiking, biking trails, and more!
Certificate must be activated within 30 days of reception.
This certificate is not valid for previous winners, previous members or current members of Waldenwoods Resort
Wine For Humanity wine tasting for up to 18 people
$75
Starting bid
$250 Value - In home wine tasting for up to 18 people hosted by Wines For Humanity. Wine Tasting includes 5 bottles of wine. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charity you choose.
This a really fun in home event, the host Lisa will bring everything needed including the glasses and wines. She will suggest pairings for you to serve if you choose. There are lots of wines to choose from as well, bubbly, sweet, whites, reds, dry, and more!
$250 Value - In home wine tasting for up to 18 people hosted by Wines For Humanity. Wine Tasting includes 5 bottles of wine. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charity you choose.
This a really fun in home event, the host Lisa will bring everything needed including the glasses and wines. She will suggest pairings for you to serve if you choose. There are lots of wines to choose from as well, bubbly, sweet, whites, reds, dry, and more!
Hartland Smilemakers Tooth Whitening Package
$125
Starting bid
$449 Value - Professional teeth whitening package includes: custom made trays, initial whitening material, and follow up visits at Hartland Smilemakers, Oral B Pro 300 Vitality toothbrush, Crest toothpaste, Crest mouthwash, Oral B floss, Smilemakers bag, Smilemakers mug and Smilemakers koozie
*Must present certificate at time of appointment*
$449 Value - Professional teeth whitening package includes: custom made trays, initial whitening material, and follow up visits at Hartland Smilemakers, Oral B Pro 300 Vitality toothbrush, Crest toothpaste, Crest mouthwash, Oral B floss, Smilemakers bag, Smilemakers mug and Smilemakers koozie
*Must present certificate at time of appointment*
Kendra Scott Gold Mother of Pearl Necklace
$30
Starting bid
$70 Value - A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory (and our June birthstone!). This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Material: Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Size: 0.38"L x 0.63"W, 15" chain with 2" extender
Closure: Lobster clasp
$70 Value - A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory (and our June birthstone!). This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Material: Ivory Mother-of-Pearl
Size: 0.38"L x 0.63"W, 15" chain with 2" extender
Closure: Lobster clasp
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