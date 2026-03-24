2026 Round Elementary School PTO's Silent Auction

VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup! Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #1 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.

VIP Parking Space for the 2025-2026 School Year. Custom made parking sign with your family name will be installed before the first day of the 2025-2026 school year. You will ALWAYS have a place to park for events, times when you volunteer, meetings, and end of the day pickup! Parking spaces are assigned to winners randomly, #1 does not indicate the location of the space. All 3 VIP parking spaces are next to each other and very close to the gym doors.

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