2026 Royal Gorge Rafting

**The option is only available for women who have previously participated in SMWP Events and one guest **





This is an anticipated cost based on our intended hotel. Should that hotel become unavailable, you will be given an option to pay the difference for a back-up hotel (expected $40) or cancel with a complete refund.





Includes fill day of rafting, Saturday lunch, trip photos, double-occupancy accommodations, and transportation via rental vehicle from Springfield.





To pay only a deposit of $305, please use discount code "Deposit 1." You will be provided with a link to make additional payments with the final amount due by August 20.