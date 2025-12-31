Show-me Women Paddlers

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Show-me Women Paddlers

About this event

2026 Royal Gorge Rafting

Rafting, Hotel, and Transportation - ACA Member
$617

**The option is only available for women who have previously participated in SMWP Events and one guest **


This is an anticipated cost based on our intended hotel. Should that hotel become unavailable, you will be given an option to pay the difference for a back-up hotel (expected $40) or cancel with a complete refund.


Includes fill day of rafting, Saturday lunch, trip photos, double-occupancy accommodations, and transportation via rental vehicle from Springfield.


To pay only a deposit of $305, please use discount code "Deposit 1." You will be provided with a link to make additional payments with the final amount due by August 20.

Rafting Only - ACA Member
$305

Full day of rafting, Saturday lunch, trip photos

Rafting, Hotel, and Transportation - Event Membership
$627

**The option is only available for women who have previously participated in SMWP Events and one guest **


This is an anticipated cost based on our intended hotel. Should that hotel become unavailable, you will be given an option to pay the difference for a back-up hotel (expected $40) or cancel with a complete refund.


Includes fill day of rafting, Saturday lunch, trip photos, double-occupancy accommodations, and transportation via rental vehicle from Springfield.


To pay only a deposit of $305, please use discount code "Deposit 2." You will be provided with a link to make additional payments with the final amount due by August 20.

Rafting Only - Event Membership
$315

Full day of rafting, Saturday lunch, trip photos

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