2026 RRHS Football Golf Tournament

Business name and logo displayed on a yard sign at a tee box, plus recognition on event signage. Once form is complete, RRHS Boosters will contact you to complete logistics.
Business name and logo featured on every player scorecard, with recognition on event signage and a verbal thank-you during lunch. Once form is complete, RRHS Boosters will contact you to complete logistics.
Business logo displayed on every golf cart throughout the tournament, plus recognition on event signage and a verbal thank-you during lunch. Once form is complete, RRHS Boosters will contact you to complete logistics.
Business recognition during the lunch and awards ceremony, on event signage, and with a verbal thank-you to all participants. Once form is complete, RRHS Boosters will contact you to complete logistics.
