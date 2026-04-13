2026 Rubber Duck Race

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Pick your duck and let it take the plunge! Your single entry will compete in one race heat, so get ready to cheer on your champion.
Go big or go home! Your Quack Pack sends four ducks into the race, quadrupling the fun and your chances at victory.
Get the best of both worlds, a duck in the race and something to wear while you cheer it on! The Quack & Tee bundle includes one race duck entry plus an official event t-shirt, so you can show your support in style.
Not able to make it day of, but still want to support a great Cause? Even ducks go digital! Adopt a Cyber Quack and launch a single duck into the virtual race for a chance to win, no matter where you are.
Even when you’re off-site, your flock can still fly! With an Off-Site Flock you can send 4 ducks into the virtual race and be part of the fun from wherever you are!
Not everyone wants to pick a duck, and that’s perfectly okay! As a Friend of the Flock, you can still be part of the fun and make a meaningful impact without entering a duck into the race.
Every contribution helps us expand resources, strengthen community connections, and create opportunities for those we serve.
Even without a duck in the race, you’re helping move the mission forward in a big way.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!