Northern Shenandoah Valley Rotary

Hosted by

Northern Shenandoah Valley Rotary

2026 Rubber Duck Race

130 Poolside Dr

Clear Brook, VA 22624, USA

Single Splash
$5

Pick your duck and let it take the plunge! Your single entry will compete in one race heat, so get ready to cheer on your champion.

Quack Pack
$15

Go big or go home! Your Quack Pack sends four ducks into the race, quadrupling the fun and your chances at victory.

Waddle & Wear
$25
Available until Jul 31

Get the best of both worlds, a duck in the race and something to wear while you cheer it on! The Quack & Tee bundle includes one race duck entry plus an official event t-shirt, so you can show your support in style.

Cyber Quack (Virtual Only)
$5

Not able to make it day of, but still want to support a great Cause? Even ducks go digital! Adopt a Cyber Quack and launch a single duck into the virtual race for a chance to win, no matter where you are.

The Off-Site Flock (Virtual Only)
$15

Even when you’re off-site, your flock can still fly! With an Off-Site Flock you can send 4 ducks into the virtual race and be part of the fun from wherever you are!

Friend of the Flock (Donation Only)
Pay what you can

Not everyone wants to pick a duck, and that’s perfectly okay! As a Friend of the Flock, you can still be part of the fun and make a meaningful impact without entering a duck into the race.


Every contribution helps us expand resources, strengthen community connections, and create opportunities for those we serve.


Even without a duck in the race, you’re helping move the mission forward in a big way.

Add a donation for Northern Shenandoah Valley Rotary

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!