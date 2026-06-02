Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota

Hosted by

Women’s Council of Realtors Sarasota

About this event

2026 Runway Around The World: Sponsorship Levels

1255 N Palm Ave

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

The Airline Itself: Presenting Sponsor
$7,000

The Signature Flight Sponsor Includes:

Full event naming rights integration “Runway Around the World - The Women’s Council of REALTORS Sarasota’s 32nd annual Fashion Show in partnership with SPONSOR'S NAME”


Opportunity to pick one runway model from your company to walk in the fashion show


Branding on event program cover


Full-page ad in event program


Passport branding for every guest


Opening remarks opportunity


4 General Admission tickets


Premium runway recognition


Featured placement in runway slideshow


Featured across full social media campaign (pre, live, post-event)


Primary logo placement on all event signage and sponsor banners


Option to greet guests at check-in


Expanded branding rights across sponsor platforms (subject to guidelines)


Prime logo placement on the live stream video of the entire Fashion Show displayed on 13ft x 14ft LED Walls

The Arrival Gate: Valet Sponsor
$1,800

The Sponsorship Includes:

Arrival and valet activation branding


First-impression signage at entry


Half-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow


Option to provide a small piece of merchandise to all guest who valet (venue permitting)


2 general admission tickets

The Departure Gate: Departure Experience Sponsor
$1,600

The Sponsorship Includes:

Logo printed on balloons in photo display


Entry activation and photo moment branding


Quarter-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow


1 General admission ticket

The Passport Control Photo: Global Glam Photo Sponsor
$1,500

The Sponsorship Includes:

Branding on all photo booth images


Branded photobooth and backdrop


Half-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow


1 General Admission ticket

The Cabin Class Experience: Destination Table Sponsor
$1,500

The Sponsorship Includes:


Logo featured on all table signage


Themed centerpiece branding integration


Half-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow

The In-Flight Fashion Experience: Runway Passport Sponsor
$1,800

The Sponsorship Includes:

Sponsor recognition during performance


Full-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Featured branding in runway slideshow


1 General Admission ticket

The Flight Deck Entertainment: DJ Sponsor
$1,600

The Sponsorship Includes:

Branding at DJ booth


Recognition tied to music and transitions


Quarter-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow

The Global Cabin Entertainment: Entertainment Sponsor
$1,300

The Sponsorship Includes:

Branding tied to live entertainment segment


On-stage recognition during performance


Quarter-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow

The First Class Sky Lounge: VIP Lounge Sponsor
$1,700

The Sponsorship Includes:

VIP lounge branding


Title of Lounge to be named “The First Class Sky Lounge by SPONSOR NAME #1 and SPONSOR NAME #2”


Branding at VIP entrance and lounge area


Half-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Featured branding in runway slideshow


1 VIP Ticket

The Mid-Flight Service: Intermission Sponsor
$700

The Sponsorship Includes:

Intermission recognition announcement


Networking area branding


Quarter-page ad in event program


Logo included on sponsor banners


Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media


Branding in runway slideshow

Global Traveler Sponsor
$500

The Sponsorship Includes:

Business card-size ad in the event program


Listed as event sponsor in program


Inclusion in pre-event marketing


Logo included on sponsor banners


Recognition on our social media


Branding in runway slideshow


Stage recognition during the show

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