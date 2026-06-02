2026 Runway Around The World: Sponsorship Levels

About this event
The Signature Flight Sponsor Includes:
Full event naming rights integration “Runway Around the World - The Women’s Council of REALTORS Sarasota’s 32nd annual Fashion Show in partnership with SPONSOR'S NAME”
Opportunity to pick one runway model from your company to walk in the fashion show
Branding on event program cover
Full-page ad in event program
Passport branding for every guest
Opening remarks opportunity
4 General Admission tickets
Premium runway recognition
Featured placement in runway slideshow
Featured across full social media campaign (pre, live, post-event)
Primary logo placement on all event signage and sponsor banners
Option to greet guests at check-in
Expanded branding rights across sponsor platforms (subject to guidelines)
Prime logo placement on the live stream video of the entire Fashion Show displayed on 13ft x 14ft LED Walls
The Sponsorship Includes:
Arrival and valet activation branding
First-impression signage at entry
Half-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
Option to provide a small piece of merchandise to all guest who valet (venue permitting)
2 general admission tickets
The Sponsorship Includes:
Logo printed on balloons in photo display
Entry activation and photo moment branding
Quarter-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
1 General admission ticket
The Sponsorship Includes:
Branding on all photo booth images
Branded photobooth and backdrop
Half-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
1 General Admission ticket
The Sponsorship Includes:
Logo featured on all table signage
Themed centerpiece branding integration
Half-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
The Sponsorship Includes:
Sponsor recognition during performance
Full-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Featured branding in runway slideshow
1 General Admission ticket
The Sponsorship Includes:
Branding at DJ booth
Recognition tied to music and transitions
Quarter-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
The Sponsorship Includes:
Branding tied to live entertainment segment
On-stage recognition during performance
Quarter-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
The Sponsorship Includes:
VIP lounge branding
Title of Lounge to be named “The First Class Sky Lounge by SPONSOR NAME #1 and SPONSOR NAME #2”
Branding at VIP entrance and lounge area
Half-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Featured branding in runway slideshow
1 VIP Ticket
The Sponsorship Includes:
Intermission recognition announcement
Networking area branding
Quarter-page ad in event program
Logo included on sponsor banners
Recognition on WCR Sarasota social media
Branding in runway slideshow
The Sponsorship Includes:
Business card-size ad in the event program
Listed as event sponsor in program
Inclusion in pre-event marketing
Logo included on sponsor banners
Recognition on our social media
Branding in runway slideshow
Stage recognition during the show
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