2026 Runway Around The World: Sponsorship Levels

The Signature Flight Sponsor Includes:

Full event naming rights integration “Runway Around the World - The Women’s Council of REALTORS Sarasota’s 32nd annual Fashion Show in partnership with SPONSOR'S NAME”





Opportunity to pick one runway model from your company to walk in the fashion show





Branding on event program cover





Full-page ad in event program





Passport branding for every guest





Opening remarks opportunity





4 General Admission tickets





Premium runway recognition





Featured placement in runway slideshow





Featured across full social media campaign (pre, live, post-event)





Primary logo placement on all event signage and sponsor banners





Option to greet guests at check-in





Expanded branding rights across sponsor platforms (subject to guidelines)





Prime logo placement on the live stream video of the entire Fashion Show displayed on 13ft x 14ft LED Walls