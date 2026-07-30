A stylized silhouette of a woman in a flowing gown stands to the left of the "Runway for HOPE" logo, with event details and a cream-colored background.
House of Hope Orlando

Hosted by

House of Hope Orlando

About this event

2026 Runway For Hope Sponsorships

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

DIAMOND SPONSOR As a Diamond Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 2 tables of 10 guests each at the event - Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program - Mention at the event - 10 raffle tickets

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

GOLD SPONSOR As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program - Mention at the event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

SILVER SPONSOR As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of name in all digital and print marketing, including social media and event program

Bronze Sponsor
$1,250

BRONZE SPONSOR As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of name in event program

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