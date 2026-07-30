2026 Runway For Hope Sponsorships

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About this event
DIAMOND SPONSOR As a Diamond Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 2 tables of 10 guests each at the event - Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program - Mention at the event - 10 raffle tickets
GOLD SPONSOR As a Gold Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of company logo in all digital and print marketing, including website, social media, digital ads and event program - Mention at the event
SILVER SPONSOR As a Silver Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of name in all digital and print marketing, including social media and event program
BRONZE SPONSOR As a Bronze Sponsor, you will receive the following: - 1 Table for 10 guests at the event - Inclusion of name in event program
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