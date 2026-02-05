The Turning Point Plano Texas

Hosted by

The Turning Point Plano Texas

About this event

2026 SAAM: 4th Annual Community Supporting Survivors

902 E 16th St

Plano, TX 75074, USA

Partner Table (BRING YOUR OWN TABLE)
Free

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN TABLE Partner tables should include resources or a light, engaging activity that encourages connection and helps create a supportive space for survivors and the community.

Entertainment
Free

Entertainer participation may include music, dance, spoken word, support animals, or other creative expression that encourages connection and helps create a supportive, affirming environment for survivors and the community.

Student Speakers
Free

invitation only.

DAY OF HELP: Set Up
Free

Set Up (10–11 AM)

  • Arrange tables, chairs, and light decorations in designated areas before the event begins
DAY OF HELP: Break Down
Free

Break Down (2–3 PM)

  • Clear and pack away all tables, chairs, decorations, and remaining food/beverage items
DAY OF HELP: Food Servers
Free

Food Service (11 am -2 pm)

  • Serve food and pour drinks for guests throughout the event
DAY OF HELP: Volunteer sign in
Free

Check-In (10:00 - 12:00 )

  • Sign in arriving volunteers, direct them to their assigned areas, and track guest count
DAY OF HELP: Floaters
Free

Floater (11:00 am - 2:00 pm)

  • Circulate throughout the event to assist in any area as needed and post updates to social media
Partner Table
Free

Partner tables should include resources or a light, engaging activity that encourages connection and helps create a supportive space for survivors and the community.

Day of Help (non students)
Free

More details to come. Volunteer hours will run from 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM.
Students may volunteer during the event by welcoming attendees, assisting with activities, and supporting the overall flow of the event while helping create a positive and supportive environment for the community. Participation qualifies for six hours of verified community service.

Add a donation for The Turning Point Plano Texas

$

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