2026 SAAM: 4th Annual Community Supporting Survivors

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About this event
PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN TABLE Partner tables should include resources or a light, engaging activity that encourages connection and helps create a supportive space for survivors and the community.
Entertainer participation may include music, dance, spoken word, support animals, or other creative expression that encourages connection and helps create a supportive, affirming environment for survivors and the community.
invitation only.
Set Up (10–11 AM)
Break Down (2–3 PM)
Food Service (11 am -2 pm)
Check-In (10:00 - 12:00 )
Floater (11:00 am - 2:00 pm)
Partner tables should include resources or a light, engaging activity that encourages connection and helps create a supportive space for survivors and the community.
More details to come. Volunteer hours will run from 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM.
Students may volunteer during the event by welcoming attendees, assisting with activities, and supporting the overall flow of the event while helping create a positive and supportive environment for the community. Participation qualifies for six hours of verified community service.
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