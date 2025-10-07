2026 Sacred Springs Powwow

Panama ▪ Deer Sponsor - $2000 Native Cultures Tent (storytelling)/ Coahuiltecan Language Workshop Sponsor; The Cultures Tent features traditional storytellers, musicians, and educational discussion on Native American culture. It is located in the arts and crafts vendors market and provides a more intimate opportunity for attendees to engage in a unique cultural experience. Powwow attendees will have the opportunity to attend a free workshop on the Coahuiltecan language on both days of the event. The Coahuiltecans are the Indigenous people native to southern Texas and northern Mexico, and the Institute has grown into a major contributor to the reclamation of their language. This workshop will be held in the conference room of the Meadows Center and will be led by instructors from our language program.