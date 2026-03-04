2026 Vendor Registration & Payment | Sacred Springs Powwow

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About this event
No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
$100 Refundable Deposit
No food or product sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided
$
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