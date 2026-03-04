Indigenous Cultures Institute

Hosted by

Indigenous Cultures Institute

About this event

2026 Vendor Registration & Payment | Sacred Springs Powwow

201 San Marcos Springs Dr

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA

10'x10' Vendor Booth item
10'x10' Vendor Booth
$250

No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

20'x10' Vendor Booth item
20'x10' Vendor Booth
$350

No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

10'x10' Food Booth item
10'x10' Food Booth
$325

Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

20'x10' Food Booth item
20'x10' Food Booth
$375

Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

Food Trailer / Truck item
Food Trailer / Truck
$375

Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

Non-Profit (selling products) item
Non-Profit (selling products)
$100

No food sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

Non-Profit (information only) item
Non-Profit (information only)
$100

$100 Refundable Deposit

No food or product sales
Set up/ Check in Available on Friday October 2
Drop-Off Available (Overnight Security Provided)
Day of Vendor Parking @ Travis Elementary
No electricity provided

Add a donation for Indigenous Cultures Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!