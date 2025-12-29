2026 SAFC Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: Golf/caddy/breakfast/lunch/dinner & drinks
Includes marketing at event/year long at SAFC events. (2) golf 4somes and Peter Millar Swag (choice of hoodie, vest, pullover or golf shirt) for each golfer.
Includes marketing at event/year long at SAFC events. (1) golf 4some and Peter Millar Swag (choice of vest, pullover or golf shirt) for each golfer.
Includes marketing at event/year long at SAFC events. 2 golfers and Peter Millar Swag (choice of pullover or golf shirt) for each golfer.
Includes marketing at event/year long at SAFC events. 2 golfers and Peter Millar Swag (choice of golf shirt) for each golfer.
Includes marketing at "hole in one" hole and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor the morning breakfast at the links. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor our after party drinks at the links. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Honor Kevin Mulry for his dedication to SAFC. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor the mixed drink table at the BBQ area. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor the swingless golf club which is used to "beat the pro” on a hole. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor the putting contest at the Links putting green before the outing. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor “hit the duck” chipping contest on the 5th hole at the links. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsor a teebox at the Links. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
Sponsorship sign at a hole. Includes signage at event and year long marketing at SAFC events.
