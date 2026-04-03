Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish

Hosted by

Saint Mark the Evangelist Parish

About this event

2026 Saint Mark Parish Golf Outing

Wildwood Golf Club 2195 Sample Rd

Allison Park, PA 15101, USA

Major Sponsor - Foursome Included
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes registration for a foursome, a tee sign, a full-page program advertisement, social media, bulletin post, and website promotion.

Single Golfer Registration
$200

Includes lunch, driving range, golf gift, locker, dinner, greens' fee, and cart.

Foursome Registration (for 4 golfers)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes lunch, driving range, golf gift, locker, dinner, greens' fee, and cart for your foursome.

Ping G430 Golf Clubs Raffle Ticket
$25

This Special Raffle features a Full Set of Ping G430 Clubs, including a Driver, 3 Wood, 3 Hybrid, Irons, putter, and a Golf bag. This is over a $3,000 value and includes custom fitting or replacement (ex. ladies, left-handed, senior). Ticket(s) will be filled out by the Development Staff and entered on your behalf. The winner will be notified on 6/15.

Los Cabos, Mexico Vacation Raffle Ticket
$25

Enter for a chance to win a one-week stay in a beautiful 2-bedroom condo that sleeps 6 at the Club Regina Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This amazing package also includes 2 coach tickets on American Airlines. The value of this prize is over $5,000. The week is subject to availability. For more details about the resort, visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/LosCabosInfo. Ticket(s) will be filled out by the Development Staff and entered on your behalf. The winner will be notified on 6/15.

Golf Gift Sponsor
$1,600

Your company name and/or logo on golf gifts for attendees, a tee sign, full page program advertisement, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion (May 6th deadline for artwork) - LIMIT 1

Scorecard Sponsor
$600

Your company name and logo printed on every scorecard, a tee sign, program sponsor mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion. LIMIT 1

Golf Cart Sponsor
$600

Your company name and logo printed on a sign on each golf cart, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion - LIMIT 1

Beverage Station Sponsor
$500

Your company name and logo on signage at all 3 on-course beverage stations, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Lunch/Dinner Sponsor
$500

Your company name and logo on signage throughout the banquet area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Registration/Check In Area Sponsorship
$400

Your company name and logo on signage throughout registration/check-in area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Putting Green & Putting Contest Sponsor
$400

Sign with your company's name and logo at the Putting Green, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Bar Sponsor
$400

Your company name and logo on signage throughout the pop-up bar area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Driving Range Sponsor
$300

Sign with your company's name and logo at the Driving Range, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Tee Sponsor
$200

Sign with your company's name and logo features on one of 18 tees, program sponsorship mention,bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.

Father's Day Tee Sign Special
$50

A sign on one of 18 greens around the course, with a special message for dad or grandpa (personal only--no professional/business use).

Full page Program ad
$125

Event program advertisement - full page size (4 3/4" x 7 3/4")

Half page Program ad
$100

Event program advertisement - full page size (2 1/4" x 3 3/4")

Dinner
$40

Dinner only. Enjoy the atmosphere of Wildwood Golf Club for dinner while checking out the many wonderful raffle and auction items.

Bonus Advertising Opportunity - New Gym Banner
$900

This exclusive add-on offer to any 2026 Golf Sponsorship is for our most valuable promotional item: a 2'x3' banner, in our gymnasium, where
your business can gain 1000s of impressions per day. The gymnasium is home to nearly 1000 youth, teachers, administrators, parents, and guests during daily school agenda, as well as afternoons, evenings, and weekends during our heavily attended activities, events, and sports calendar.
New signs: $900/year (reg. $1000). AVAILABLE WHEN PURCHASED WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP.

Bonus Advertising Opportunity - Gym Banner Renewal
$750

This exclusive add-on offer to any 2026 Golf Sponsorship is for our most valuable promotional item: a 2'x3' banner, in our gymnasium, where
your business can gain 1000s of impressions per day. The gymnasium is home to nearly 1000 youth, teachers, administrators, parents, and guests during daily school agenda, as well as afternoons, evenings and weekends during our heavily attended activities, events and sports calendar.
Existing sign renewal: $750/year. AVAILABLE WHEN PURCHASED WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP.

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