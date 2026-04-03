2026 Saint Mark Parish Golf Outing

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About this event
Allison Park, PA 15101, USA
Includes registration for a foursome, a tee sign, a full-page program advertisement, social media, bulletin post, and website promotion.
Includes lunch, driving range, golf gift, locker, dinner, greens' fee, and cart.
Includes lunch, driving range, golf gift, locker, dinner, greens' fee, and cart for your foursome.
This Special Raffle features a Full Set of Ping G430 Clubs, including a Driver, 3 Wood, 3 Hybrid, Irons, putter, and a Golf bag. This is over a $3,000 value and includes custom fitting or replacement (ex. ladies, left-handed, senior). Ticket(s) will be filled out by the Development Staff and entered on your behalf. The winner will be notified on 6/15.
Enter for a chance to win a one-week stay in a beautiful 2-bedroom condo that sleeps 6 at the Club Regina Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This amazing package also includes 2 coach tickets on American Airlines. The value of this prize is over $5,000. The week is subject to availability. For more details about the resort, visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/LosCabosInfo. Ticket(s) will be filled out by the Development Staff and entered on your behalf. The winner will be notified on 6/15.
Your company name and/or logo on golf gifts for attendees, a tee sign, full page program advertisement, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion (May 6th deadline for artwork) - LIMIT 1
Your company name and logo printed on every scorecard, a tee sign, program sponsor mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion. LIMIT 1
Your company name and logo printed on a sign on each golf cart, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion - LIMIT 1
Your company name and logo on signage at all 3 on-course beverage stations, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Your company name and logo on signage throughout the banquet area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Your company name and logo on signage throughout registration/check-in area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Sign with your company's name and logo at the Putting Green, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Your company name and logo on signage throughout the pop-up bar area, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Sign with your company's name and logo at the Driving Range, a tee sign, program sponsorship mention, bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
Sign with your company's name and logo features on one of 18 tees, program sponsorship mention,bulletin post, social media, and website promotion.
A sign on one of 18 greens around the course, with a special message for dad or grandpa (personal only--no professional/business use).
Event program advertisement - full page size (4 3/4" x 7 3/4")
Event program advertisement - full page size (2 1/4" x 3 3/4")
Dinner only. Enjoy the atmosphere of Wildwood Golf Club for dinner while checking out the many wonderful raffle and auction items.
This exclusive add-on offer to any 2026 Golf Sponsorship is for our most valuable promotional item: a 2'x3' banner, in our gymnasium, where
your business can gain 1000s of impressions per day. The gymnasium is home to nearly 1000 youth, teachers, administrators, parents, and guests during daily school agenda, as well as afternoons, evenings, and weekends during our heavily attended activities, events, and sports calendar.
New signs: $900/year (reg. $1000). AVAILABLE WHEN PURCHASED WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP.
This exclusive add-on offer to any 2026 Golf Sponsorship is for our most valuable promotional item: a 2'x3' banner, in our gymnasium, where
your business can gain 1000s of impressions per day. The gymnasium is home to nearly 1000 youth, teachers, administrators, parents, and guests during daily school agenda, as well as afternoons, evenings and weekends during our heavily attended activities, events and sports calendar.
Existing sign renewal: $750/year. AVAILABLE WHEN PURCHASED WITH ANOTHER SPONSORSHIP.
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