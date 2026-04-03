2026 Saint Mark Parish Golf Outing

Enter for a chance to win a one-week stay in a beautiful 2-bedroom condo that sleeps 6 at the Club Regina Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This amazing package also includes 2 coach tickets on American Airlines. The value of this prize is over $5,000. The week is subject to availability. For more details about the resort, visit this link: https://tinyurl.com/LosCabosInfo. Ticket(s) will be filled out by the Development Staff and entered on your behalf. The winner will be notified on 6/15.