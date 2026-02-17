2026 Saint Patrick School Bingo Bonanza

This ticket gets you early admission into the event, allowing you first dibs on non-reserved table seating, early access to the dinner line, and a chance at a $500 cash prize!





Includes:





• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM

• 10 Bingo Games

• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage

• Free Dauber

• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!





Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All-In For the Kids Single Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.