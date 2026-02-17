Saint Patrick Parish and School Charitable Trust

Hosted by

Saint Patrick Parish and School Charitable Trust

About this event

2026 Saint Patrick School Bingo Bonanza

87 Marsh Dr

Carlisle, PA 17015, USA (Parish Activity Center)

General Admission
$25

Includes:


• Entry starting at 7:00PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage


Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All General Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.

Early Bird Entry Admission
$35

This ticket gets you early admission into the event, allowing you first dibs on non-reserved table seating and early access to the dinner line!


Includes:


• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage


Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All Early Bird Entry Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.

All-In For The Kids - Single Admission
$50

This ticket gets you early admission into the event, allowing you first dibs on non-reserved table seating, early access to the dinner line, and a chance at a $500 cash prize!


Includes:


• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!


Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All-In For the Kids Single Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.

All-In for The Kids - Reserved Table Package
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Get your hands on a reserved table for 6 and start the party with your friends when you get there!


Included for each guest (6):


• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!


Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. This package is a reserved table for 6 guests.

VIP Celtic Supporter - Reserved Table Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Make a HUGE impact at our school with this elite reserved table package for 8 special VIPs!


Included for each guest (8):


• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!
• VIP recognition through social media, during event & in all printed materials


Please note: There is a 8 seat maximum for this table at this event. This package is a VIP reserved table for 8 guests.

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