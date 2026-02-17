2026 Saint Patrick School Bingo Bonanza

About this event
Carlisle, PA 17015, USA (Parish Activity Center)
Includes:
• Entry starting at 7:00PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All General Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.
This ticket gets you early admission into the event, allowing you first dibs on non-reserved table seating and early access to the dinner line!
Includes:
• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All Early Bird Entry Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.
This ticket gets you early admission into the event, allowing you first dibs on non-reserved table seating, early access to the dinner line, and a chance at a $500 cash prize!
Includes:
• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!
Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. All-In For the Kids Single Admission tickets have no reserved seating. The only reserved seating at this event is the the All-In For the Kids Table Package or VIP Celtic Supporter Table Package.
Get your hands on a reserved table for 6 and start the party with your friends when you get there!
Included for each guest (6):
• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!
Please note: There is a six seat maximum per table at this event. This package is a reserved table for 6 guests.
Make a HUGE impact at our school with this elite reserved table package for 8 special VIPs!
Included for each guest (8):
• Early Bird Entry Starting at 6:30PM
• 10 Bingo Games
• Dinner & Non‑alcoholic Beverage
• Free Dauber
• Entry into the exclusive "All‑In For The Kids" Raffle Ticket Drawing with a cash prize of $500!
• VIP recognition through social media, during event & in all printed materials
Please note: There is a 8 seat maximum for this table at this event. This package is a VIP reserved table for 8 guests.
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