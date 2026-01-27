2026 Saint Patrick's Gala & Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Escape to the Blue Heron, a beautiful beach house in Corolla in the Outer Banks! The winning bidder will enjoy a weeklong stay in this coastal retreat, choosing between October 10–17, 2026 or March 27–April 3, 2027. Relax by the ocean, make lasting memories, and support OLPH Catholic School at the same time!
Check out the Blue Heron at this link: https://www.keesouterbanks.com/booking/K9006-blue-heron/13185
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Bid and win a Mountain Escape at Beech Mountain, NC! Enjoy up to 3 nights at a stunning 5,000-ft resort condo — 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, private balcony, and access to an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more. Valid April–September.
Check out the Beech Mountain resort link here --> https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1614095592196955212?source_impression_id=p3_1772738991_P34oYrKm6AXlWq7q
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Escape for a one-of-a-kind overnight experience at River & Twine Tiny Homes, nestled in the heart of Rocky Mount Mills! Enjoy a charming and unique stay complete with tokens and coupons redeemable for food and beverages at the vibrant Rocky Mount Mills. The local perfect getaway!
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Enjoy the day at the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. 2 Adult Admission tickets included. Pack a bag for a day at the beach and be sure to stay hydrated with this Yeti Tumbler.
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Get ready for the ultimate backyard feast! The legendary Jay Van Hoose is serving up an unforgettable BBQ dinner that feeds eight people easily. Sink your teeth into a whole smoked brisket, a pork butt perfect for pulled pork, two whole chickens, and three racks of ribs served alongside sides of green beans and boiled potatoes. Top it all off with creamy banana pudding and rich dark chocolate walnut brownies. Pure BBQ perfection!
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Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with this beautiful custom knit hat and fingerless mittens! The hat is a good fit for all ages, and the mittens are better suited for youth.
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Don't miss your chance to own a Mossberg Maverick 88, a reliable and versatile 12 gauge pump action shotgun trusted by sportsmen everywhere. Whether for hunting, sport shooting, or home protection, this classic firearm is a must-have addition to any collection!
Winner will receive a gift receipt for the firearm. Background check and paperwork will be completed when gift receipt is redeemed at Carolina Gun & Pawn.
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International Wine Package!
Bin & Barrel at home! Enjoy these 4 bottles of wine, a charming placard not to mention a key chain and long sleeve tee shirt (Bin and Barrel) size XL. Some cute napkins round off your purchase!!!!! The wines include a Savignon Blanc, a Languedoc, a Chenin Blanc, and a Garnacha.
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Enjoy some NHL hockey!
Place a bid on 5 tickets to the Carolina Hurricanes vs. the Montreal Canadiens on March 29th, plus a premier parking pass included. Perfect for a night out with family or friends!
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Arrrh, it's time to cheer on the Pirates! Bid to win four ECU Football tickets for an exciting game day experience at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Gather your crew, wear your purple and gold, and cheer the Pirates on to victory!
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Experience the thrill of clay shooting at Rose Hill, a premier sporting facility featured on ESPN Outdoors! Perfect for beginners and seasoned shooters alike, Rose Hill provides all equipment and materials needed for an unforgettable outing for a team of 4 people (rental firearm included if needed). Bid now for a one-of-a-kind experience you won't want to miss!
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Enjoy two unforgettable outings with this family-fun package!
Cheer on the Wilson Warbirds with four game tickets and a swag bag full of team spirit, then explore the natural beauty of Sylvan Heights Bird Park with four admission passes. Sports excitement and amazing wildlife adventures—all while supporting OLPH Catholic School!
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Treat yourself to the perfect date night out! Lou Reda's: An American Table offers an exceptional dining experience with delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere. With two $50 gift cards in hand, all that's left to do is enjoy the evening!
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Deepen your faith with this beautiful Catholic devotional bundle! This meaningful package includes two prayer candles, an elegant Jerusalem pendant, inspiring devotional literature written by the renowned Bishop Robert Barron, and a cherished St. Jude rosary (3rd class relic).
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A stunning, one-of-a-kind handmade rosary featuring aquamarine and agate stones with a detailed silver crucifix and a beautiful Resurrection centerpiece. Bid and win a treasured keepsake for prayer and devotion!
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This beautiful print of a marsh scene will enhance your home. You will feel serene and peaceful when you step in the room! The print is 16 x 20 on E surface paper and mounted on double weight mat board.
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This is just the image. The actual print will be 11x14 on model metal. What an amazing image to highlight in your home!
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This is just the image. The actual print is 12x12 on model metal, and will be a stunning display in your home!
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Bid and win an art glass Wildwood table lamp, a stunning statement piece featuring a sculptural, tulip-shaped art glass base in soft lavender and clear crystal, paired with a crisp white drum shade. Perfect for any living room or bedroom — beautiful, functional, and truly one of a kind!
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Add timeless elegance to any room with this stunning blue and white porcelain table lamp! Featuring a classic floral pattern, a gold base, and a crisp white shade, this beautiful piece is the perfect blend of traditional charm and sophisticated style. A gorgeous addition to any home!
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Bid and win the ultimate birthday celebration! This package includes entry for 60 kids at Star City Skate & Play, where fun, skating, and memories are made!
You could use this as 3 different "20 friends parties"
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Bid now and treat yourself or someone you love to a stunning piece of elegance! This beautiful set of silver earrings from Miner's Emporium is the perfect accessory for any occasion.
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Accent any outfit with this beautiful gold 18" necklace with an arrangement of delicate glass stones. An intricate "tree of life" charm marks the clasp, for a lovely touch!
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Tie up your love of the Tarheels with this Carolina Blue NC Chapel Hill Tarheels bowtie. (not a clipon)
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Enjoy a fun day with your child. This package includes a kids' haircut at Capello hair, and a manicure and pedicure at Sunset Nails!
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Cookies and Milk for Santa. Be sure to leave a little something for Santa and the Reindeer, with this custom plate and glass bottle decorated for "Santa Paws" so he knows it's from your furry family members too.
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Enjoy a free month's membership for you and a friend at Manual Physical Therapy. With 2 locations, both in Wilson and Rocky Mount, you'll find plenty of Wellness! Value $180.
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Spoil her with a little something Classy! This gift basket from the Classy Couturier includes a $75 Gift Card, a 12oz bottle of Soak (delicates wash), a 16 oz bottle of Cedarwood Fabric Wash, a Loveberry Crush soy candle, a pair of emergency panties, and a roll of Booby tape (double sided tape)
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Enjoy Peace of Mind with this full set ready to protect your home and all your loved ones in it! 3 blink outdoor camera system including 1 Sync Module 2 and 3 mounting kits. Also includes a battery powered LED floodlight mount accessory for a blink outdoor camera.
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Legos for fun! Enjoy this pack of Legos and More Legos! A box of 790 Lego Classic bricks, 2 Lego Creator Sets, and 4 additional polybag building sets. Top off the fun with an outing to Mini-Putt! This package includes 4, $10 game cards! Never a dull moment!
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This Italian Dinner basket is a handmade Lazy Susan basket by Sue Legaj. The contents include pasta and sauce, Italian dressing, basil pesto sauce and a pepper alfredo sauce. Paired with a Toscano Red Wine, this Italian dinner will please your palate. For the sweet finish some dark chocolate almonds and cinnamon sugar cookies. To be complete, a gift certificate from Harris Teeter for meatballs and salad!!!!! The Lazy Susan basket will enjoy a place of honor on your dining room table for years to come!
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A Family Easter Basket, for all from ages 3 to 103! This handmade basket includes everything you need for a fun and faith filled Easter! Everything from family fun puzzle to chocolate to scripture jelly beans, and so much more, stuffed into this beautiful basket handmade by our very own basket maker, Karen Kandl.
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Experience the magic of the OLPH Christmas Production like never before! This package includes six reserved front row seats with a completely unobstructed view, putting you right in the heart of the action. Don't miss your chance to enjoy the most wonderful show (with the most wonderful students) of the season!
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Skip the parking hassle and arrive in style! This package includes two reserved parking spots for the OLPH Christmas Production, ensuring a stress-free and convenient experience from the moment you arrive. The perfect add-on for any family looking to make their holiday evening truly seamless and enjoyable!
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Here's your child's chance to be the boss! One lucky student will enjoy an unforgettable Principal for a Day experience, leading the way and getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run the school. Plus, enjoy a special DoorDash lunch of their very own choosing!
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One lucky student will step into the role of Assistant Principal for a Day, getting an exciting behind-the-scenes look at school leadership in action. Plus, they'll enjoy a special DoorDash lunch of their very own choosing. A truly one-of-a-kind school experience!
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Every kid's dream come true! The winning class will kick off their day with a delicious breakfast of fresh donuts and cold milk to start the morning right. Then, just when they thought it couldn't get better, Munchkins arrive at lunch!
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Thrill your child with a special outdoor lunch at a decorated picnic table with an umbrella! You and your child will share pizza, subs, or Chik-fil-A on a mutually agreed upon date.
All will be provided by OLPH and waiting for you at your special spot!
If the winning student has siblings enrolled at OLPH, they will be able to join for lunch as well.
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Not just a milkshake but a freakshake!
Your child's class will be treated to these creamy frozen concoctions -- everyone gets their own! Every mug will be filled with milkshake and toppings (whipped cream, syrups, sprinkles, and cherries). The winning student will get a jeans day and a souvenir mug.
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Your child can choose 3 friends to take with them to Starbucks with Mrs. Yencho and another teacher of their choice for a hot or iced treat!
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Your child can choose 3 friends to take with them to Freddy's with Mrs. Yencho and another teacher of their choice for ice cream!
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The winning child's class will enjoy an afternoon on the playground withpopsicles and a water gun war! If you cannot beat the heat, join in the water fun!
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The class of the winning bidder gets an afternoon in the OLPH basement with a movie on the projector screen, popcorn, candy, and a drink. The winning student gets to pick the movie from our list!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!