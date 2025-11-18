2026 Salmon Creek Little League Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Vancouver, WA 98662, USA
2 Standard Tickets includes Entrees and 2 Drink Tickets
1 Standard Ticket includes Entree and 1 Drink Ticket
Reserved Table of 10 Guests includes Entrees and 1 Drink Ticket per person
Reserved Table of 10 Guests includes Entrees and 1 Drink Ticket per person plus Sponsorship Recognition
LIMITED RAFFLE TICKETS SOLD
4 Tickets to Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR
Valued at $130 per ticket
Total Prize Value: $520
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!