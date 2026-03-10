2026 Salt City Roller Derby Season Ticket Package

Join us for the Salt City Roller Derby 2026 Season!





Season supporters get:

entrance to all 3 remaining home game dates

a limited edition wood season ticket

Riggies and Spuds pins to show your home teams support

Seating is available in the bleachers or bring a chair to sit trackside





Home Game dates:

6/6: Doubleheader with Upskate NY JRD vs. Ithaca League of Junior Rollers followed by Saltines vs. Black Diamond Hexecutioners @ Onondaga Nation Arena

8/22: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Three Rivers Athletic Complex

9/13: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Fulton Community Ice Arena





*SCRD Merch available

*50/50 Raffles to support local community groups





$15 per game and 12 and under FREE

OR $37.50 for the season package