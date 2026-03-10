Salt City Roller Derby

Hosted by

Salt City Roller Derby

About this event

2026 Salt City Roller Derby Season Ticket Package

SCRD 2026 season ticket package item
SCRD 2026 season ticket package
$37.50

10 left!

Join us for the Salt City Roller Derby 2026 Season!


Season supporters get:

  • entrance to all 3 remaining home game dates
  • a limited edition wood season ticket
  • Riggies and Spuds pins to show your home teams support

Seating is available in the bleachers or bring a chair to sit trackside


Home Game dates:

6/6: Doubleheader with Upskate NY JRD vs. Ithaca League of Junior Rollers followed by Saltines vs. Black Diamond Hexecutioners @ Onondaga Nation Arena

8/22: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Three Rivers Athletic Complex

9/13: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Fulton Community Ice Arena


*SCRD Merch available

*50/50 Raffles to support local community groups


$15 per game and 12 and under FREE

OR $37.50 for the season package

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!