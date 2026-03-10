2026 Salt City Roller Derby Season Ticket Package

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About this event
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Join us for the Salt City Roller Derby 2026 Season!
Season supporters get:
Seating is available in the bleachers or bring a chair to sit trackside
Home Game dates:
6/6: Doubleheader with Upskate NY JRD vs. Ithaca League of Junior Rollers followed by Saltines vs. Black Diamond Hexecutioners @ Onondaga Nation Arena
8/22: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Three Rivers Athletic Complex
9/13: Spuds vs. Riggies @ Fulton Community Ice Arena
*SCRD Merch available
*50/50 Raffles to support local community groups
$15 per game and 12 and under FREE
OR $37.50 for the season package
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!