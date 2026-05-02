2026 Salt + Light Soiree

Enjoy an elevated evening at the Salt + Light Soirée by hosting a VIP Table for you and your guests—perfect for gathering friends, colleagues, or clients while making a meaningful impact.





Private VIP Cocktail Hour | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Exclusive access to a pre-event cocktail hour featuring elevated hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, and a more intimate setting to connect with fellow VIP guests, community leaders, and event hosts.





Reserved VIP Table Seating

Enjoy premium, reserved seating, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience throughout the evening’s program.





Exclusive VIP Experiences

Receive VIP-only raffle entries for each guest and access to a featured silent auction item as well as multiple raffle baskets available exclusively to VIP attendees.





Curated VIP Gifts

Each VIP guest will receive a branded Honey from the Rock gift as a token of appreciation.





Recognition of VIP Table Host

Your table will be acknowledged during the program, recognizing your generosity and support of our mission.





Expanded Impact

Your VIP Table directly supports helping us continue to serve and uplift our community in meaningful ways.





Please Note: Ticket purchases cover the cost of the event. At checkout, you will have the option to make an additional contribution to support Zeffy. This contribution does not benefit Honey From The Rock. To opt out, simply select “Other” and enter $0.