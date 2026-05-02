2026 Salt + Light Soiree

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy an elevated evening at the Salt + Light Soirée by hosting a VIP Table for you and your guests—perfect for gathering friends, colleagues, or clients while making a meaningful impact.
Private VIP Cocktail Hour | 5:30 - 6:30 PM
Exclusive access to a pre-event cocktail hour featuring elevated hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, and a more intimate setting to connect with fellow VIP guests, community leaders, and event hosts.
Reserved VIP Table Seating
Enjoy premium, reserved seating, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience throughout the evening’s program.
Exclusive VIP Experiences
Receive VIP-only raffle entries for each guest and access to a featured silent auction item as well as multiple raffle baskets available exclusively to VIP attendees.
Curated VIP Gifts
Each VIP guest will receive a branded Honey from the Rock gift as a token of appreciation.
Recognition of VIP Table Host
Your table will be acknowledged during the program, recognizing your generosity and support of our mission.
Expanded Impact
Your VIP Table directly supports helping us continue to serve and uplift our community in meaningful ways.
Please Note: Ticket purchases cover the cost of the event. At checkout, you will have the option to make an additional contribution to support Zeffy. This contribution does not benefit Honey From The Rock. To opt out, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy an inspiring evening together at the Salt + Light Soirée with a reserved table for 8 guests.
Reserved Table Seating
Enjoy dedicated seating for your group, allowing you to relax, connect, and fully experience the evening’s program together.
Full Event Experience
Your table includes access to the main program, dinner, and all general event offerings - creating a meaningful and memorable night centered around community and impact.
Raffle & Silent Auction
All guests will have the opportunity to participate in our raffle and silent auction, featuring a variety of exciting items and experiences.
A Night of Purpose
Your table directly supports our mission to serve and uplift children experiencing foster care, helping us continue this important work in the year ahead.
Please Note: Ticket purchases cover the cost of the event. At checkout, you will have the option to make an additional contribution to support Zeffy. This contribution does not benefit Honey From The Rock. To opt out, simply select “Other” and enter $0.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!