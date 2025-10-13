2026 Salt + Light Soirée Sponsorship Opportunities

Legacy Light
$50,000
  • Exclusive naming rights to the Foster Care Closet Boutique for one year with Legacy plaque continuing thereafter
  • Banner recognition at the Salt + Light Soirée Event
  • Opportunity to speak at both the Salt + Light Soirée Event and the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Foster Care Community Hub
  • Featured social media campaign and custom keepsake gift
  • Private lunch and personalized tour with the founder
  • Premier placement on the cover of the Salt + Light Soirée Event program
  • Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
  • Three VIP tables (24 guests total)
Harbor of Hope
$25,000
  • Creating refuge for families in life’s storms.
  • Name on donor wall in the new space
  • Recognition and opportunity to speak at both the Salt + Light Soirée Event and the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Foster Care Community Hub
  • Private lunch and tour with the founder
  • Prominent placement on program cover
  • Name and logo featured on event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
  • Two VIP tables (16 guests)
Beacon of Light
$10,000
  • Half-page ad and top-tier logo on sponsor page in program
  • Stage recognition during Salt + Light Soirée Event
  • Featured on website and social media
  • Name and logo featured on event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
  • One VIP table (8 guests)
Shoreline Support
$5,000
  • Small ad + sponsor listing in event program
  • Recognition on website + social media
  • Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
  • 6 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event
Calm the Tide
$2,500
  • Logo listed in event program
  • Social media mention
  • 4 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event
  • Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
Sailboat
$1,000
  • Name listed in program
  • Social media mention
  • 2 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event

