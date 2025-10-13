Honey From The Rock
2026 Salt + Light Soirée Sponsorship Opportunities
Legacy Light
$50,000
Exclusive naming rights to the Foster Care Closet Boutique for one year with Legacy plaque continuing thereafter
Banner recognition at the Salt + Light Soirée Event
Opportunity to speak at both the Salt + Light Soirée Event and the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Foster Care Community Hub
Featured social media campaign and custom keepsake gift
Private lunch and personalized tour with the founder
Premier placement on the cover of the Salt + Light Soirée Event program
Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
Three VIP tables (24 guests total)
Harbor of Hope
$25,000
Creating refuge for families in life’s storms.
Name on donor wall in the new space
Recognition and opportunity to speak at both the Salt + Light Soirée Event and the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Foster Care Community Hub
Private lunch and tour with the founder
Prominent placement on program cover
Name and logo featured on event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
Two VIP tables (16 guests)
Beacon of Light
$10,000
Half-page ad and top-tier logo on sponsor page in program
Stage recognition during Salt + Light Soirée Event
Featured on website and social media
Name and logo featured on event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
One VIP table (8 guests)
Shoreline Support
$5,000
Small ad + sponsor listing in event program
Recognition on website + social media
Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
6 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event
Calm the Tide
$2,500
Logo listed in event program
Social media mention
4 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event
Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)
Sailboat
$1,000
Name listed in program
Social media mention
2 tickets to the Salt + Light Soirée Event
