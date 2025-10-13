2026 Salt + Light Soirée Sponsorship Opportunities

Exclusive naming rights to the Foster Care Closet Boutique for one year with Legacy plaque continuing thereafter

Banner recognition at the Salt + Light Soirée Event

Opportunity to speak at both the Salt + Light Soirée Event and the grand opening ribbon cutting of the Foster Care Community Hub

Featured social media campaign and custom keepsake gift

Private lunch and personalized tour with the founder

Premier placement on the cover of the Salt + Light Soirée Event program

Name and logo featured on the event ticketing page with clickable link to your website (if available)