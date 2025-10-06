2025 Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night

Entry for 2026 Samhain Whiskey & Cigar Night includes 6 pours, 2 premium hand rolled cigars (1 Light, 1 Medium), pizza, stuffed breads and wings.
One 50/50 Raffle ticket
3 tickets for $5 - raffle items will be on display at the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club
7 tickets for $10 - raffle items will be on display at the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club
16 tickets for $20 - raffle items will be on display at the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing