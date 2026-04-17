Sammies Sunshine

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Sammies Sunshine

About this raffle

2026 Sammie"s Sunshine Golf Tournament Raffle

General Raffle Ticket - Single
$5

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

General raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and will be ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

Premium Raffle Ticket - Single
$25

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

Premium raffle tickets are reserved for our highest-value items, each valued at $300 or more. Premium raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and are ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

General Raffle Ticket - Bundle of 6
$25
This includes 8 tickets

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

General raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and will be ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

Premium Raffle Ticket - Bundle of 3
$50
This includes 6 tickets

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

Premium raffle tickets are reserved for our highest-value items, each valued at $300 or more. Premium raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and are ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

General Raffle Ticket - Bundle of 15
$50
This includes 2 tickets

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

General raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and will be ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

Premium Raffle Ticket - Bundle of 8
$100

Skip the line and secure your chances to win!

Premium raffle tickets are reserved for our highest-value items, each valued at $300 or more. Premium raffle tickets can be purchased in advance and are ready for easy pickup at the tournament. It’s a simple way to support Sammie’s Sunshine while making sure you don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

Advantage Shot
$5
Red Solo Cup Challenge
$5
Boat Game
$5
Registration Fee
$50
Skins
$5

Max 2 per team

Mulligans
$5

Max 4 per team

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