2026 Sampson Juneteenth Celebration- VENDOR INFORMATION

Secure your spot in one of the most active areas of the event, right near the food trucks!





This prime outdoor location places your business in the heart of the action, where attendees are gathering, eating, and exploring throughout the day.



Enjoy maximum visibility and nonstop foot traffic as you showcase your products or services in a vibrant, energetic atmosphere.





**Tables, Chairs, and tents are not provided and must be provided by Vendor

**Electricity is not provided