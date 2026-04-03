2026 Sampson Juneteenth Celebration- VENDOR INFORMATION

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About this event
Secure your spot in one of the most active areas of the event, right near the food trucks!
This prime outdoor location places your business in the heart of the action, where attendees are gathering, eating, and exploring throughout the day.
Enjoy maximum visibility and nonstop foot traffic as you showcase your products or services in a vibrant, energetic atmosphere.
**Tables, Chairs, and tents are not provided and must be provided by Vendor
**Electricity is not provided
This for non-profit organizations Only. Documentation required.
Spots available inside and outside of the event, please advise which location is preferred on your application.
This indoor vendor area offers a steady flow of attendees who are ready to shop, connect, and spend time exploring what you have to offer.
Enjoy a cool, comfortable, high-traffic environment that allows for longer conversations, stronger connections, and more meaningful interactions with potential customers.
This is the perfect space for vendors who want to stand out, build relationships, and create an experience, not just a transaction.
1 8 ft table and 2 chairs will be provided per vendor space
🍴 Food Truck Vendor Space – 2026 Sampson Juneteenth Celebration
Serve up flavor and connect with the community at one of Sampson County’s most anticipated cultural events!
As a Food Truck Vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your menu to hundreds of attendees in a high-energy, family-friendly environment filled with live music, entertainment, and community engagement.
✨ What’s Included:
• Designated outdoor food truck space in a high-traffic area
• Access to a diverse crowd ready to eat, shop, and support local businesses
• Promotion as an official food vendor for the event
✨ Why Join Us:
This is more than just a vending opportunity—it’s a chance to increase your visibility, grow your customer base, and be part of a meaningful celebration of culture and community.
📍 Location: Sampson County Exposition Center, Clinton, NC
📅 Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
⏰ Time: 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM
⚠️ Important Notes:
• Food trucks must be fully self-contained
• Electricity and water are not included (available upon request for an additional fee)
• Vendors are responsible for all permits, licenses, and compliance with local health regulations
Spots are limited—secure your space today and bring the flavor to the celebration!
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