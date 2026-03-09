North Texas CHamoru Association

Offered by

North Texas CHamoru Association

About this shop

2026 San Antonio Mes CHamoru

3 for $1 straws holders item
3 for $1 straws holders
$1

Straw holders

0
$1 item
$1
$1

Items may include: Pineapple or plumeria hair clips.

0
$2 item
$2
$2

Items may include: Decal Keychain

0
$5 item
$5
$5

Items may include: keychains, 1 pc round coaster, 1 pc square coaster, bottle opener keychain, bottle opener, car hanger, earrings, name keychain, macadamia nut bracelet, misc bracelet, turtleshell ring, musubi maker, etched cups

0
$10 item
$10
$10

Items may include: Macadamia nut necklace, turtle shell bracelet, turtle figurine, watch bands, sarongs, shirt (NOT Hacha)

0
$15 item
$15
$15

Items may include: Head Planter

0
$20 item
$20
$20

Items may include: Hoodie

0
$25 item
$25
$25

Items may include: Tumbler, Guiyaria Board, Concrete Guam Seal

0
$30 item
$30
$30

Items may include: Fokai Baby Blanket

0
$35 item
$35 item
$35
$35

Items may include: Hacha Marianas Shirt

0
$75 item
$75
$75

Items may include:Concrete Sirena

0
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