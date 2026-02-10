San Jacinto Pilot Club

Hosted by

San Jacinto Pilot Club

About this event

2026 San Jacinto Pilot Club Bunco

14120 Karissa Ct

Houston, TX 77049, USA

Player tickets
$35
Available until Apr 24

This is your ticket to play.

Player Ticket @ Door
$40
Wine Pull
$10

$10 per bottle

Table Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Board mounted on easel and special recognition displayed at the event

Listed on SJPC website
12 tickets to play

2 bottles of wine for the table

Dedicated server for the evening

Purse Sponsor
$300

Sponsor Board mounted on easel & displayed at the bunco fundraiser

Listed on SJPC website

2 tickets to play

Meal Sponsor
$100

Listed on SJPC website

1 ticket to play

Beverage Sponsor
$50

Listed on SJPC website

Add a donation for San Jacinto Pilot Club

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