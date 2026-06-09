2026 San Joaquin Kit Fox Workshop

About this event
We highly recommend adding this to your collection! Much of the topics covered by Brian Cypher in this workshop are summarized in his book, "The San Joaquin Kit Fox". We are offering the book at a discounted rate for pick up at the workshop only. https://www.cornellpress.cornell.edu/book/9781501775055/the-san-joaquin-kit-fox/#bookTabs=1
Not a CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.
CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.
Students must register with their student email address and be able to provide proof of full-time enrollment in an accredited institution. Must be able to attended the entire workshop.
Early Career Professionals are defined as having graduated within the last three (3) years and can demonstrate financial need
This ticket is ONLY for confirmed scholarship recipients. Please do not register for this ticket type unless you have received confirmation that you have been awarded a scholarship.
Join the Waitlist! Waitlist registrants will be contacted in the order in which they join the waitlist. You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
This ticket is for ONLY for confirmed instructors and workshop staff for tracking purposes. Please select the waitlist ticket option above to be added to this year's waitlist.
This ticket is ONLY for confirmed Agency registrants. Please do not register for this ticket type unless you have received confirmation from CCCC TWS.
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