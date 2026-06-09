A flyer announces a San Joaquin Kit Fox workshop with registration details and logos on the right, set against a tan background.
California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society

Hosted by

California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society

About this event

2026 San Joaquin Kit Fox Workshop

Textbook - The San Joaquin Kit Fox by Brian L. Cypher
$40

We highly recommend adding this to your collection! Much of the topics covered by Brian Cypher in this workshop are summarized in his book, "The San Joaquin Kit Fox". We are offering the book at a discounted rate for pick up at the workshop only. https://www.cornellpress.cornell.edu/book/9781501775055/the-san-joaquin-kit-fox/#bookTabs=1

Professional - Non-member
$1,050

Not a CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.

Professional - Chapter Member
$950

CA Central Coast Chapter TWS member.

Student/Early Career Professional - Chapter Member
$400

Students must register with their student email address and be able to provide proof of full-time enrollment in an accredited institution. Must be able to attended the entire workshop.


Early Career Professionals are defined as having graduated within the last three (3) years and can demonstrate financial need


Scholarship Recipient
$950

This ticket is ONLY for confirmed scholarship recipients. Please do not register for this ticket type unless you have received confirmation that you have been awarded a scholarship.

Waitlist
Free

Join the Waitlist! Waitlist registrants will be contacted in the order in which they join the waitlist. You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

Instructor/Workshop Staff
Free

This ticket is for ONLY for confirmed instructors and workshop staff for tracking purposes. Please select the waitlist ticket option above to be added to this year's waitlist.

Agency Registration
$950

This ticket is ONLY for confirmed Agency registrants. Please do not register for this ticket type unless you have received confirmation from CCCC TWS.

Add a donation for California Central Coast Chapter of The Wildlife Society

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