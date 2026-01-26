San Mateo County API Foundation

Hosted by

San Mateo County API Foundation

About this event

2026 San Mateo County API Foundation Heroes Dinner

550 Marshall St

Redwood City, CA 94063, USA

Platinum Level Sponsor:
$10,000

Center, Front row VIP table with 10 seats included. All level package items. Introduction and presentation of services and much more.

Presenting Level Sponsor:
$5,000

VIP table with 5 seats included. Logo on all advertising. Introduction and short presentation of service. Published photo opportunities with honorees.

Gold Level sponsor:
$3,500

VIP table with 3 seats included. Logo on all advertising. Introduction and shout out of sponsor at beginning and at end of program.

Silver Level sponsor:
$2,000

2 seats included. Logo on all advertising.

General Ticket Admission
$250

Please supply the name of each attendee and your desired email: [email protected]

Add a donation for San Mateo County API Foundation

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