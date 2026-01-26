2026 San Mateo County API Foundation Heroes Dinner

About this event
Center, Front row VIP table with 10 seats included. All level package items. Introduction and presentation of services and much more.
VIP table with 5 seats included. Logo on all advertising. Introduction and short presentation of service. Published photo opportunities with honorees.
VIP table with 3 seats included. Logo on all advertising. Introduction and shout out of sponsor at beginning and at end of program.
2 seats included. Logo on all advertising.
$
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