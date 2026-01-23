Santa Clara Police Activities League

Hosted by

Santa Clara Police Activities League

About this event

2026 Santa Clara PAL Poker Fundraiser

958 Homestead Rd

Santa Clara, CA 95050, USA

Early Bird
$130
Available until Feb 27

Purchase before 2/27/2026


Includes food and two (2) complimentary drinks
Re-buys and add-ons available at the event

General Admission
$150

Includes food and two (2) complimentary drinks
Re-buys and add-ons available at the event

Table Purchase
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table of ten (10)


Includes food and two (2) complimentary drinks per player


Sponsor name/logo recognition on SCPAL website for 1-year


Sponsor name/logo recognition on table


Re-buys and add-ons available at the event

Spectator
$80

Includes food and two (2) complimentary drinks

Digital Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor name/logo recognition on SCPAL website for 1-year

Digital and Event Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor name/logo recognition on SCPAL website for 1-year


Sponsor name/logo displayed on table at poker event

