Santo Tx Community Association

Hosted by

Santo Tx Community Association

About this event

2026 Santo Community Assn Garage Sale

Santo

TX 76472, USA

Community Garage Sale Participate Entry item
Community Garage Sale Participate Entry
$20

FOR THOSE PAYING ONLINE

***Must pay online by April 17th***

This registration is good for one address only. You will receive a numbered sign for your yard and that number will be displayed on the event map for people to see where you live and how to get there.

Community Garage Sale Participate Entry item
Community Garage Sale Participate Entry
Free

FOR THOSE PAYING BY CHECK

Mail check to:
Santo Community Assn
PO BOX 11
Santo,Texas 76472

***Must receive check by April 17th***

This registration is good for one address only. You will receive a numbered sign for your yard and that number will be displayed on the event map for people to see where you live and how to get there.

Add a donation for Santo Tx Community Association

$

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