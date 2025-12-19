Georgia Odia Society Ltd

Hosted by

Georgia Odia Society Ltd

About this event

2026 Saraswati Puja - Event Registration

3560 Settingdown Rd

Cumming, GA 30028, USA

General Admission - 12+ years
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - 5 -11 years
$10

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

General Admission - Below 5 Years
Free

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Visiting Parents
Free

Note - Adult tickets must be selected.


Kid Ticket only, Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

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