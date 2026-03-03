Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council
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Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council

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Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council

About this event

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2026 SAREX

471 Beach Rd

Franklin, PA 16323, USA

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$

SAREX General Admission (REQUIRED)
$100

This General Admission ticket for entry includes access to all standard event activities Thursday - Saturday.

Wilderness First Aid
$75

This 16 hour course provides information on how to handle common injuries and illnesses when medical care is an hour or more away.

Fitness For SAR K9 (Working spot) - FRIDAY
$10

This class is designed specifically for wilderness search and rescue dog handlers, focusing on foundational skills for canine strength and conditioning. Audit only registration available below.

Fitness For SAR K9 (Working spot) - SATURDAY
$10

This class is designed specifically for wilderness search and rescue dog handlers, focusing on foundational skills for canine strength and conditioning. Audit only registration available below.

Fitness For SAR K9 (Audit spot) Friday and Saturday
Free
Honing Your Shelter Building Skills
$25

The basis of this course is to explain and introduce different methods for shelter building with tarps that are carried in SAR packs, and small fire making/understanding, with basic tool usage and equipment safety and use. SUPPLIES WILL BE PROVIDED. 

FUNSAR/SARTECH II
$30

You will be required to register with NASAR SAR ACADEMY to complete NASAR registration and pay appropriate course fees.

SARTECH II certifies successful candidates as operational wilderness SAR responders, a national cert with lots of cross-recognition in the U.S. and beyond

SAR Tracker - CANCELED
$175

Fernando Moreira - instructor

Training to prepare SAR members for urban, rural and night tracking under “ideal” conditions. This course is for the SAR or law enforcement person that has the desire to become a tracker for the purpose of Search & Rescue

NASAR Track Aware (NASAR Members)
$50

John Norris - instructor

Develop skill sets to perform specific land SAR tracking tasks. To demonstrate a need to increase the use of tracking skills during land search incident

NASAR Track Aware (non NASAR members)
$75

John Norris - instructor

Develop skill sets to perform specific land SAR tracking tasks. To demonstrate a need to increase the use of tracking skills during land search incident

Trailing Advanced (FRIDAY only)
$70

Alex Tkacenko - Instructor

Trailing - Advanced (SATURDAY only)
$70

Alex Tkacenko - Instructor

Trailing - Beginning/Intermediate (FRIDAY only)
$70

Jason Berthelette - Instructor

Trailing - Beginning/Intermediate (SATURDAY only)
$70

Jason Berthelette - Instructor

Trailing - Problem Solving (All Levels - FRIDAY only)
$70

Rusty Jones - Instructor

Trailing - Problem Solving (All Levels - SATURDAY only)
$70

Rusty Jones - Instructor

Air Scent - Intermediate (FRIDAY only)
$70

Christine Ronsisvalle & Melissa Parker - Instructors

Air Scent - Intermediate (SATURDAY only)
$70

Christine Ronsisvalle & Melissa Parker - Instructors

Air Scent - Beginner (FRIDAY only)
$70

Howie Mousley - Instructor

Air Scent - Beginner (SATURDAY only)
$70

Howie Mousley - Instructor

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