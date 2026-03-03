2026 SAREX

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About this event
$
This General Admission ticket for entry includes access to all standard event activities Thursday - Saturday.
This 16 hour course provides information on how to handle common injuries and illnesses when medical care is an hour or more away.
This class is designed specifically for wilderness search and rescue dog handlers, focusing on foundational skills for canine strength and conditioning. Audit only registration available below.
This class is designed specifically for wilderness search and rescue dog handlers, focusing on foundational skills for canine strength and conditioning. Audit only registration available below.
The basis of this course is to explain and introduce different methods for shelter building with tarps that are carried in SAR packs, and small fire making/understanding, with basic tool usage and equipment safety and use. SUPPLIES WILL BE PROVIDED.
You will be required to register with NASAR SAR ACADEMY to complete NASAR registration and pay appropriate course fees.
SARTECH II certifies successful candidates as operational wilderness SAR responders, a national cert with lots of cross-recognition in the U.S. and beyond
Fernando Moreira - instructor
Training to prepare SAR members for urban, rural and night tracking under “ideal” conditions. This course is for the SAR or law enforcement person that has the desire to become a tracker for the purpose of Search & Rescue
John Norris - instructor
Develop skill sets to perform specific land SAR tracking tasks. To demonstrate a need to increase the use of tracking skills during land search incident
John Norris - instructor
Develop skill sets to perform specific land SAR tracking tasks. To demonstrate a need to increase the use of tracking skills during land search incident
Alex Tkacenko - Instructor
Alex Tkacenko - Instructor
Jason Berthelette - Instructor
Jason Berthelette - Instructor
Rusty Jones - Instructor
Rusty Jones - Instructor
Christine Ronsisvalle & Melissa Parker - Instructors
Christine Ronsisvalle & Melissa Parker - Instructors
Howie Mousley - Instructor
Howie Mousley - Instructor
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